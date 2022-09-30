ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Fried Chicken Fest kicks October off at the NOLA Lakefront

By Michaela Romero
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you can head to the New Orleans Lakefront to experience the fifth annual National Fried Chicken Festival! The month of October kicks off with tasty food, cocktails, and fun at Lakeshore Drive on Franklin Avenue.

On October 1-2, more 35 restaurants from across the nation will flood the Big Easy with their unique spin on fried chicken favorites. There will be two stages set up for live music. Jade Brown Russell, an organizer of the Fried Chicken Fest is excited to bring a major event to the Lakefront. “We want everyone to come out the weather is going to be amazing,” said Russell. Soul Rebels, Amanda Shaw, Shamarr Allen, Chris Ardoin, PNC, and many other local artists.

Anyone interested in a VIP experience at the event can either purchase the “Chicken and Champaign” ticket or the “Royalty Lounge.” The Chicken and Champaign Lounge gives access to the festival, one (1) bottle of Chandon Champagne (choice of Brut, Rosé, or Chandon Garden Spritz), food from award-winning chef, first come first serve lounge seating, exclusive photo installations, giveaways from Chandon and Festival partners, front of the stage viewing area, and access to VIP restroom.

The Royalty Lounge gives access to the festival, three (3) complimentary Crown Royal Cocktails, food from an award-winning restaurant partner, first come first serve lounge seating, exclusive photo installations, front of the stage viewing area, and access to a VIP restroom.

Son of a Saint was selected to partner with the festival. Son of a Saint is a non-profit organization that transforms the lives of fatherless boys through mentorship, emotional support, the development of life skills, and connections.

Sonny Lee, the founder of the organization said he is really excited to be a part of the festival. He said that two dollars from each drink purchased will go to the young men of Son of a Saint.

The event will start Saturday at 11 a.m. and continue through Sunday.

Vibe

Red Bull Street Kings Returns To New Orleans With Brass Band Showdown

It has been nearly a decade since Red Bull Street Kings invaded New Orleans for the culture-forward brass band competition. As the event returned on Saturday (Sept. 24), anticipation filled the air. Though the showdown did not take place underneath the city’s Claiborne Avenue “bridge” as it has in the past, New Orleans locals remained excited about an afternoon of live music. Under the 90-degree Louisiana sun, participants and supporters waited eagerly for the familiar sound of tubas and horns. While DJ Kelly Green effortlessly mixed hit records, new bops, and chart-toppers of the past, it was clear all in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Blighted home in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS — A vacant Lakeview home has been an eyesore for the past 17 years for residents along Vicksburg Street. Neighbors are concerned the house contains black mold and the abandoned pool is both a safety and health hazard for those who live nearby. And the pool did...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survives mishap with dog, customer

The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
SLIDELL, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

