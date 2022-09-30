Read full article on original website
Savannah Film Fest: Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, Will Receive Discovery Award, Record Live Episode of THR’s ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast
The musician and actor Colson Baker — who is better known by his stage-name Machine Gun Kelly, or MGK — will receive the SCAD Savannah Film Festival’s Discovery Award on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 27, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively report. Earlier in the day, he will be interviewed in front of a festival audience by yours truly for THR’s Awards Chatter podcast. On the podcast, the 32-year-old will discuss his colorful life, varied career and the film he is bringing with him to the fest, Tim Sutton’s Taurus, on which he served as an executive producer and in which...
A Scrapped Matthew McConaughey Movie, and When a Studio Investigates Its Own Project
It began with an anonymous note and ended with the scuttling of a $35 million feature. Skydance was about two months away from starting production on Dallas Sting, an inspirational true-life tale that was to star Matthew McConaughey, when the film was scrapped Sept. 14. It was to focus on a high school-age girls soccer team that in 1984 defeated some of the best women’s teams in the world, and their coach, Bill Kinder. McConaughey’s representative at WME received an anonymous complaint about Kinder, forwarding it to producers at Skydance and Berlanti Productions. In an interview with the Daily Mail on...
Kit Harington and Noémie Merlant’s ‘Baby Ruby’ Lands at Magnolia’s Magnet Releasing
Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired the U.S. rights to “Baby Ruby,” a psychological thriller film that stars “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” actress Noémie Merlant and “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington. “Baby Ruby” is the feature...
New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)
Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day. The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.More from The Hollywood ReporterBryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New PosterBilly Eichner Calls Out...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)
Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
‘Virgin River’: Annette O’Toole Revealed the Real Reason She Was Absent From Season 3
Hope is a staple character on Netflix's 'Virgin River.' Now Annette O'Toole is explaining why her character was completely absent from season 3.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
toofab.com
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Trailer Features New Mystery and Star-Studded Cast
"Everyone is in danger" ... and everyone's a suspect ... as Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a new murder mystery involving another cast of colorful suspects. The movie -- starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista -- hits Netflix on December 23.
A.V. Club
Sorry, Ralph Macchio doesn't know anything about the new Karate Kid movie either
Though Sony announced earlier this month that a new Karate Kid movie is in the works, the Karate Kid himself isn’t quite sure what’s going on. Entertainment Weekly recently talked to Ralph Macchio, who first started playing Daniel LaRusso in a trio of films from 1984 to 1989, and the actor has no idea if he’s supposed to be involved.
Dot-Marie Jones Slams Low Turnout for ‘Bros’: ‘It’s Not Contagious, F—in’ Go See a Movie’
After a low opening turnout in theaters for LGBTQ rom-com “Bros,” writer and star Billy Eichner wrote on Twitter Sunday that it was “disappointing” that “straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up.” Dot-Marie Jones, who co-stars in the film, echoed Eichner’s sentiments Sunday evening at the Best in Drag Show, an annual parody drag pageant that functions as a charity benefit for people living with HIV/AIDS, and at which Jones was serving on the panel of judges. “There’s so much heart and so many wonderful good laughs in this [movie],” Jones told Variety at the Orpheum Theatre...
Luca Guadagnino: Idea That ‘Bones and All’ Is Tied to Armie Hammer’s Cannibal Rumors Is ‘Preposterous’
Luca Guadagnino is calling B.S. on any “Bones and All” ties to real-life controversy. After former “Call Me By Your Name” collaborator Armie Hammer was revealed to have sent cannibalistic messages and was accused of abuse, Guadagnino shut down any tie between cannibal love story “Bones and All” and Hammer’s real-life controversies. “David Kajganich and Theresa Park, the writer and one of our producers, have been working on ‘Bones and All’ since the book was released [in 2015]. Many years ago, probably around the time when we were shooting ‘Call Me by Your Name,'” Guadagnino explained during a masterclass presentation at the...
A.V. Club
Sony deludes itself into thinking people want another dang Tarzan movie
Sony has acquired the film rights to Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan, apparently with an eye toward making yet another live-action adaptation of the famed literary character. It’s been six years since the last time Hollywood made a Tarzan movie—2016 Alexander Skarsgård vehicle The Legend Of Tarzan—so fuck knows we were due. Burroughs’ jungle-raised Brit-by-birth is, after all, one of the most adapted fictional characters of all time; more than 20 different actors have portrayed him in live action over the last century, with Johnny Weissmüller, who played the character from 1932's Tarzan The Ape Man through 1948's Tarzan And The Mermaids, the most prolific. (Other notable Tarzans include Christopher Lambert, who played the title character of 1984's more highbrow Greystoke, and future Vikings star Travis Fimmel, who starred in the 2003 WB series Tarzan, the show that dared to ask: What if Jane was a police detective and Tarzan helped her solve crimes in modern-day New York?)
Wednesday: Netflix Sets Release Date for Addams Family Series
Netflix’s Wednesday finally has a premiere date and — twist! — it’s a Wednesday! The sleuthing, supernaturally infused Addams Family mystery bows Wednesday, Nov. 23. Set your plans, accordingly. “Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before,” Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character, said in a statement. “Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make...
A.V. Club
Billy Eichner thinks straight people staying home had a hand in Bros' underperformance
It’s no secret that Billy Eichner’s rom-com Bros didn’t please everybody—the intended purpose behind a wave of premature review bombs was to make that clear as publicly as possible. But after the unabashedly queer film underperformed at the box office over the weekend, Eichner posted on Twitter to take the heterosexual masses to task. According to Eichner, straight people “didn’t show up” for Bros in theaters, a turn of events he calls “disappointing.”
A.V. Club
Apple-based desserts be warned: There's a new American Pie movie on the way
Horny Euphoria teens, meet your match. Although it’s been a decade since American Pie invited us to an all-American Reunion, a lot worth documenting can happen in ten years. The long-running raunchy teen comedy franchise turned cult gross-out staple is finally getting another installment, per The Hollywood Reporter. The...
Kevin Costner elected governor in 'Yellowstone' S5 trailer
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount released the first full-length trailer for Season 5 of its contemporary western, Yellowstone, on Thursday. The cattle ranch drama stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly.
‘Bones and All’ Trailer: Mark Rylance Plays Creepy Oddball Alongside Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell
Mark Rylance plays a decidedly creepy oddball in the official trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, which was dropped on Thursday by MGM. “You look like the kind that’s convinced themselves he’s got this under his thumb,” Sully, Rylance’s character, at one point tells cannibal drifter Lee, played by Timothée Chalamet, as he joins Maren (Taylor Russell) on a cross-country odyssey to understand why she has to kill and eat the people that love her.More from The Hollywood ReporterLondon Film Fest Adds 'Bones and All,' 'Bros,' 'No Bears' to LineupTimothee Chalamet, as First Solo Man on British Vogue Cover,...
Danielle Deadwyler in ‘Till’ Joins the Mountain of 2023 Best Actress Oscar Contenders
Saturday night saw the world premiere of “Till” at the 60th New York Film Festival, with the audience filling up Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall to watch the harrowing new film from writer-director Chinonye Chukwu about Mamie Till-Mobley’s journey from grief to action in wake of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, being lynched while on vacation in Mississippi in 1955. The movie is Chukwu’s first film since the Sundance-winning drama “Clemency,” which also made a dent at Lincoln Center by opening its New Directors/New Films festival in 2019. Chukwu’s first studio effort further elevates her profile as a director of grim-but-stirring...
A.V. Club
Donald Sutherland is more terrifying than Pennywise, according to It's Jaeden Martell
If you were to trace the origins of multiple generations’ fear of clowns, the terrifying Pennywise would be front and center, grinning with his sickly, sharp teeth as he prepared to eat the children of Derry, Maine. While Bill Skarsgård’s bloody take on the character in 2017's It continued that clown-related trauma, fellow It actor Jaeden Martell says he found working with someone else even more frightening: the esteemed Donald Sutherland.
A.V. Club
Hey, Reno 911! returns to Comedy Central this month
Reno 911! is back. Again. After more than a decade off cable, relegated to the shifting interests, names, and runtimes of Quibi, Paramount+, and The Roku Channel, Lieutenant Dangle is bringing those getaway sticks back to Comedy Central. Per a network press release, the series returns on Wednesday, October 19, at 10:30 p.m.
