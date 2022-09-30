Ethereum After "The Merge": What to Expect

The Merge is complete for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , but the blockchain isn't any faster or cheaper for users. So, what upgrades are next? In this video, Travis Hoium covers what's coming in the Surge, Verge, Purge, and Splurge upgrades.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Sept. 29, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 30, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ethereum wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Travis Hoium has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum, Polygon, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.