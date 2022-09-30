ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ethereum After "The Merge": What to Expect

By Travis Hoium
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

The Merge is complete for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , but the blockchain isn't any faster or cheaper for users. So, what upgrades are next? In this video, Travis Hoium covers what's coming in the Surge, Verge, Purge, and Splurge upgrades.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Sept. 29, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 30, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ethereum wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Travis Hoium has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum, Polygon, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Technology#Web3 Investment#Motley Fool Stock Advisor#Polygon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
245K+
Followers
108K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy