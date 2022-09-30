ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Crashed Today

By Rich Smith
 3 days ago

What happened

Yesterday I posed the question , "If Carnival misses on earnings tomorrow, what will that mean for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings?" Well, guess what? It's tomorrow -- and now we know the answer.

Turns out, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) did miss on earnings -- badly -- and as a result, not just Carnival stock but fellow cruise line stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) , too, are falling hard. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Royal Caribbean have crashed 8.2% and Norwegian Cruise is off 11%. Carnival itself is undergoing a staggering 18% decline.

So what

Reporting earnings for its fiscal Q3 2022, Carnival lost $0.65 per share on sales of only $4.3 billion -- numbers much worse than analysts' predicted $0. 13- per-share loss on $ 5.1 billion in revenue.

Focusing on sequential improvements, Carnival noted that its "occupancy" (the number of berths occupied across its fleet, divided by the total number of berths) grew 15 percentage points between Q2 2022 and Q3 2022 and reached 90% in August. Revenue in the third quarter grew even faster, up 80% quarter over quarter, and CEO Josh Weinstein predicted Carnival will enjoy "significant revenue growth over the long term." Meantime, the company says it had $300 million in "adjusted" earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ( EBITDA , which is not the same thing as net profit) in Q3.

That's the good news. Now here's the bad:

"Given the seasonality of its business, the company expects a net loss ... for the fourth quarter ending November 30, 2022." Furthermore, even "adjusted EBITDA" is going to be breakeven at best in Q4 -- and it could turn negative. Management noted, too, that while "booking volumes for all future sailings are considerably higher than strong 2019 levels," in Q4 in particular, bookings are below historical levels and "at lower prices," too -- neither of which bodes well for profits.

Now what

So clearly, this was not good news for Carnival Corporation. But returning to our original question: What does this bad news for Carnival mean for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ?

First and foremost, if you assume that "cruises" are basically a fungible service, such that all else being equal, your average vacationer would just as happily cruise with Carnival as with Royal Caribbean or Norwegian, then Carnival's admission that it didn't earn a profit in Q3 2022 throws cold water on analyst predictions that Royal Caribbean will earn a profit in Q3 ($0.22 per share, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence ). Conversely, Carnival's prediction that it will lose money in Q4 reinforces analyst views that Royal Caribbean will also lose money in Q4.

For what it's worth, basically everyone already agrees that Norwegian Cruise will earn no profits in either Q3 or Q4 -- or Q1 2023, either. That alone, I suspect, is reason enough for investors to be selling Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise stock today, alongside Carnival stock.

That being said, there is one silver lining to all these stormy clouds. While Carnival didn't play up the fact in its earnings report, a review of Carnival's balance sheet reveals that the company's cash burn rate has slowed significantly. Cash levels, while lower at the end of Q3 than at the end of Q2, are down only $134 million. What's more, long-term debt is down $745 million, and the portion of long-term debt coming due as current debt is down as well -- by $320 million.

While it is overall still in pretty dire straits, and still unprofitable, there are at long last some signs of financial improvement at Carnival, and investors may be able to hope to see similar signs at Royal Caribbean when it reports earnings late next month, and at Norwegian Cruise when it reports early in November.

Investors in the cruise stocks can perhaps take some comfort in that on an otherwise miserable day.

10 stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Royal Caribbean wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Related
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?

Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

3 Things to Know Before Booking a Royal Caribbean Cruise

No other type of vacation prepares you for a cruise and every cruise line has slightly different policies as to what's included, what costs extra, and in comes cases, what's even offered. A cruise on Royal Caribbean International's (RCL) namesake cruise line offers a sort of all-inclusive experience but few...
DRINKS
8 hot cruises you’ll need to book at least 1 year in advance – maybe even 2!

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. You may think that with all the cruise ships out there — many carrying thousands of passengers — you have all the time in the world to book your cruise. The reality is that some itineraries, and certain cabin categories on many sailings, sell out a year or more before the ship leaves the pier.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Has a Problem That's Great for Passengers

After the pandemic devastated the cruise industry, a lot of questions remained as to how long it would take for the major cruise lines to get back to normal. The answer is kind of split as Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) got their fleets up and running very quickly from ports in the United States.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Norwegian Makes a Drink-Package Change Passengers Will Hate

Every business these days faces sharply rising costs. Those costs are especially challenging for companies that are heavily exposed to the global labor market. These include the cruise lines, which must feed people and pay for fuel to operate their ships. Even as fuel prices drop, Royal Caribbean (RCL) ,...
DRINKS
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Keeps One Covid Change Passengers May Not Like

The covid pandemic forced the cruise industry to make a lot of changes -- some superficial and others that altered long-term policies. Some of these changes, like making muster drills mostly virtual, delighted customers. Others, like improving air filtration, happened behind the scenes, benefiting cruise passengers even if they weren't aware that anything had happened.
TRAVEL
cntraveler.com

These Cruise Lines Are Ending Vaccine Requirements

While much of the travel industry has returned to a pre-pandemic state, cruising has been slower to rebound from some of the tightest restrictions over the last two and a half years. But now cruise lines are starting to drop those vaccine and testing requirements, making it easier for cruise-goers to sail the seas.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Carnival and Royal Caribbean's Drink Packages Compared

When you book a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) or Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , you're only paying for your room, many onboard activities, most entertainment, basic dining options, and a very limited selection of beverages. You can, of course, cruise without buying any extras, but most passengers opt...
DRINKS
