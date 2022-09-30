Read full article on original website
9 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $30 Per Hour
The pandemic might have been the biggest impetus for people taking to remote work in droves, but many people have since realized the numerous benefits of this kind of work. A shorter commute, less...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
Facebook forced to payout $38million to users over location tracking – find out if you’re owed money
FACEBOOK has reached a $37.5million dollar settlement with users who accused the company of wrongfully tracking their location. Plaintiffs say Facebook tracked them through their IP addresses even after they had shut off location services. "Facebook has been covertly obtaining detailed location information from users regardless of whether a user...
‘It’s just not worth it’: why employers still can’t get staff back to the office
Employees have grown to love the flexibility of remote working, and firms keen to keep their staff can do little about it, surveys find
You Lose Money With A Costco Membership
People have become interested in shopping at Costco without a membership. Experts also argue shopping with a membership can cause you to lose money. There are eight scenarios in which customers lose money by bulk buying.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Elon Musk Says a Tesla Catgirl Robot Is Coming
It is the meeting between science fiction and reality. For moviegoers, it's almost the fusion between the real world and the imaginary world. Tesla (TSLA) and its whimsical CEO Elon Musk just presented the progress they've made on Optimus, the prototype of their humanoid robot first shown in 2021. "As...
AOL Corp
20 things to sell for extra money during inflation
With the high cost of living these days, who couldn't use some extra cash? When you look around your house or rummage through your closets, you undoubtedly will find things you haven't used in years that could be treasures to others. Why not consider selling them?. Learn: 22 Side Gigs...
Amazon rolls out broad-based pay raises for warehouse workers across its fulfillment network
Amazon workers of all types have been agitating for higher pay for years. The e-commerce giant has about 750,000 warehouse workers in the US. Amazon tries to balance trimming costs across its warehouse network with the need to retain staff. Workers at Amazon warehouses across the country will receive hourly...
Tassat wants to prove that blockchain technology should be boring. Its new product just recorded $800 million of transactions in a weekend
Why the fintech company is betting on B2B payments between banks.
CNBC
Tesla expected to show humanoid robot Optimus demo on Friday night at AI Day 2022
During the last AI Day in August 2021, Musk said Tesla was going to build a humanoid robot, which is referred to as either the Tesla Bot or Optimus today. Tesla didn't have a hardware prototype to show last year and made the 2021 announcement with an actor dressed in a Tesla Bot body suit dancing on stage.
hypebeast.com
Elon Musk Revealed a Humanoid Robot and Interpol Issued a “Red Notice” for Terra Founder Do Kwon in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry has rolled out a myriad of new hardware. On the consumer product side, C SEED showcased the world’s first foldable outdoor TV, and Elon Musk debuted a prototype for Tesla’s Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to complete household tasks. Intel, meanwhile, delivered its 13th-gen CPU family after a decade of development. And in the crypto-sphere, Interpol issued a Red Notice for the arrest of Terra founder Do Kwon.
Dave Ramsey Says to Steer Clear of Debt Settlement Companies for These 3 Reasons
Should you avoid these companies if you're in debt?
Should You Sell Stocks With the Dow Jones Now Below 30,000?
While the market outlook is grim, history shows timing the market isn't usually successful.
e-cryptonews.com
Op Ed: How to Modernize Telecoms Service Level Agreements with Blockchain
Co-founder of Weaver Labs, a B2B tech start-up building an open marketplace of Telecommunications assets. My role is to align the commercial, operational and technical activities of the company, building long-term strategy and business development to bring our product Cell-Stack to market. What is a Service Level Agreement and how...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Says Epic Move Incoming – Here Are His Targets
A popular analyst and trader who accurately predicted Bitcoin (BTC) would collapse by up to 50% when it was trading at over $40,000 in March is now warning of new crypto market lows. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo tells his 535,000 Twitter followers that once the brief crypto bounce has ended,...
cryptoglobe.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Doubles Down on Explosive $XRP Price Prediction
A widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst has doubled down on his $XRP price prediction made at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. In the latest issue of the Technical...
e-cryptonews.com
How Machine Learning Techniques Are Benefiting the Cryptocurrency Market
While the value of cryptocurrencies has taken a recent hit, these digital assets largely remain the decade’s most successful financial diversifier. Over the past few years, the crypto boom has even prompted the adoption of a whole host of new technologies. The first decentralized cryptocurrency, Bitcoin was created during...
