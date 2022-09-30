ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Cadrene Heslop

You Lose Money With A Costco Membership

People have become interested in shopping at Costco without a membership. Experts also argue shopping with a membership can cause you to lose money. There are eight scenarios in which customers lose money by bulk buying.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says a Tesla Catgirl Robot Is Coming

It is the meeting between science fiction and reality. For moviegoers, it's almost the fusion between the real world and the imaginary world. Tesla (TSLA) and its whimsical CEO Elon Musk just presented the progress they've made on Optimus, the prototype of their humanoid robot first shown in 2021. "As...
AOL Corp

20 things to sell for extra money during inflation

With the high cost of living these days, who couldn't use some extra cash? When you look around your house or rummage through your closets, you undoubtedly will find things you haven't used in years that could be treasures to others. Why not consider selling them?. Learn: 22 Side Gigs...
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Revealed a Humanoid Robot and Interpol Issued a “Red Notice” for Terra Founder Do Kwon in This Week’s Tech Roundup

This week, the tech industry has rolled out a myriad of new hardware. On the consumer product side, C SEED showcased the world’s first foldable outdoor TV, and Elon Musk debuted a prototype for Tesla’s Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to complete household tasks. Intel, meanwhile, delivered its 13th-gen CPU family after a decade of development. And in the crypto-sphere, Interpol issued a Red Notice for the arrest of Terra founder Do Kwon.
e-cryptonews.com

Op Ed: How to Modernize Telecoms Service Level Agreements with Blockchain

Co-founder of Weaver Labs, a B2B tech start-up building an open marketplace of Telecommunications assets. My role is to align the commercial, operational and technical activities of the company, building long-term strategy and business development to bring our product Cell-Stack to market. What is a Service Level Agreement and how...
cryptoglobe.com

Popular Crypto Analyst Doubles Down on Explosive $XRP Price Prediction

A widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst has doubled down on his $XRP price prediction made at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. In the latest issue of the Technical...
e-cryptonews.com

How Machine Learning Techniques Are Benefiting the Cryptocurrency Market

While the value of cryptocurrencies has taken a recent hit, these digital assets largely remain the decade’s most successful financial diversifier. Over the past few years, the crypto boom has even prompted the adoption of a whole host of new technologies. The first decentralized cryptocurrency, Bitcoin was created during...
