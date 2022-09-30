Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Dozens gather to walk, fund cure for Alzheimer’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 30,000 Nebraskans suffer from Alzheimer’s or Dementia and more than 61,000 are caregivers for those individuals. Sunday, people personally affected by the disease walked in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Haymarket Park. Participants honored people affected by Alzheimer’s with...
1011now.com
Lincoln’s Center for People in Need receives $50,000 donation from Spectrum
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With inflation, basic necessities like diapers and food are out of reach for some. Lincoln’s Center for People in Need strives to meet those needs and thanks to a recent partnership, the Center aims to expand on what it provides to the community. Saturday marked the...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau compiled a few events happening this weekend in Lincoln that offer something for everyone. Lincoln’s Craft Beer Week introduces the charm and taste that is a part of the craft beer experience. Stop by the 14 participating breweries, cideries, distilleries and other venues and learn about their unique beers, their brewing processes and most of all...the taste!
1011now.com
Bryan Health Trauma Champion greeted with standing ovation by medical staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Trauma Champion is not necessarily a title that anyone wants to win. It’s given to patients who make incredible strides in progress after they experience in many times life-changing injuries. This year’s recipient was honored on Friday. Following months of hard-fought progress that, those who responded at the scene said, feels nothing short of miraculous.
1011now.com
Eleven Red Cross volunteers from Nebraska supporting disaster response after Hurricane Ian
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - American Red Cross volunteers from Nebraska continue to deploy to support people affected by Hurricane Ian. As of Saturday morning, 11 trained disaster workers from Nebraska have stepped up to help provide care and comfort to families and individuals who are picking up the pieces from the devastating storm.
1011now.com
Large amount of smoke produced from downtown Omaha fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded Sunday morning at 8:55 a.m. to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. The dispatch was in response to a still alarm of...
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
WOWT
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in recent memory. Early Sunday morning, police reported that five people were killed at the scene of a crash at 56th & Randolph, and one woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. LPD later reported the woman had succumbed to her injuries.
1011now.com
Above average temperatures continue Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm temperatures will continue for central and eastern Nebraska on Monday. A few scattered showers will be possible in western and northern Nebraska through out the day. A cold front will begin to move into central and eastern Nebraska Monday night and Tuesday triggering a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm in central and eastern Nebraska. Temperatures will be a little cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday. A more significant cool down is expected by the end of the week with areas frost possible Friday and Saturday morning.
1011now.com
LES employees helping with Hurricane Ian relief
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last five days, Lincoln Electric System employees have been working to help utility companies in Florida following Hurricane Ian. LES sent three crews of 20 employees to replace poles, wires and work on transformers. The crews are based out of Smyrna Beach. Each morning,...
1011now.com
2 teenagers injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people arrived at the hospital after a shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers went to 37th and W Street for a shots fired call Saturday at 11:41 p.m. However, police couldn’t immediately find any victims or a crime scene. Police say an 18-year-old man...
WOWT
Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may not like to think about disasters, but preparedness could save lives. Health professionals in Omaha performed a practice exercise to help get ready for a radiological disaster. “All of these exercises that we do here at UNMC help prepare us and the community in...
KETV.com
Meet Bruce Nolan, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Bruce Nolan is a B-E-A-utiful two-year-old Boxer/American bulldog mix. Does he have the same powers as Bruce Almighty? Maybe. We can't tell you that. What we can tell...
klkntv.com
Missing inmate from Lincoln Community Correction Center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Tabitha Viktora failed to return to the facility Friday night from her job in the community. Viktora started her sentence on July 29 , 2020. She was sentenced to six to 10 years on a charge of attempted robbery out of Douglas County. She has a parole eligibility date of January 14, 2023 and a tentative release date of January 11, 2025.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Genna Roark – Stretch Zone Omaha
Meet Genna Roark, the assistant general manager at Stretch Zone Omaha (www.stretchzone.com/locations/legacy). Tell us a little about your business. – We provide a service called practitioner-assisted stretching using our patented belting system that helps isolate each muscle for a deeper pin-pointed stretch. We help with flexibility, improved range of motion, less stiffness and tightness, and overall athletic performance.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
omahamagazine.com
The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland
202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
1011now.com
Applications close Monday to join NSP’s next recruit class
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -There’s still time to be a part of the upcoming Nebraska State Patrol recruit camp that starts in January. Applications are open until Monday, Oct. 3, at 11:59 p.m., to be considered for Camp 67. “You can still apply, go through our hiring process, and...
