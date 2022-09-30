LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm temperatures will continue for central and eastern Nebraska on Monday. A few scattered showers will be possible in western and northern Nebraska through out the day. A cold front will begin to move into central and eastern Nebraska Monday night and Tuesday triggering a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm in central and eastern Nebraska. Temperatures will be a little cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday. A more significant cool down is expected by the end of the week with areas frost possible Friday and Saturday morning.

