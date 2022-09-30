Learn what to do after the storm and how to report damage from Hurricane Ian.

The Clearwater Beach, Countryside, Main, and North Greenwood libraries resume normal hours beginning today, Friday, September 30. The Clearwater East Community Library at SPC will resume normal hours beginning Saturday, October 1. The SPC portion of the library will reopen beginning Monday, October 3. For more information, please call 727-562-4970.

To renew items and check due dates, please call the automated service at (727) 286-6894 anytime or use myclearwaterlibrary.com. The Clearwater Public Library System does not charge overdue fines.