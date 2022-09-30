ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football announces captains for Maryland game

By Cory Linsner
 2 days ago
Michigan State is virtually entering do-or-die mode for their 2022 season, nearing a must-win situation against Maryland. The players have been very vocal about wanting to fix Michigan State’s problems, and the players have taken an initiative to take the steps to find a solution.

Per usual, Michigan State via Twitter has announced their weekly captains for the huge game against Maryland on Saturday.

Find out who they are:

Offense - Tre Mosley

Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Tre Mosley (17) attempts to catch a pass in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Tre Avery (21) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Defense - Jacoby Windmon

MSU LB Jacoby Windmon sacks WMU QB Jack Salopek Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, during the season opener against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Jacoby had four sacks. Dsc 7197

Special Teams - Bryce Baringer

Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans punter Bryce Baringer (99) punts the ball during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

