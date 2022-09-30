Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Boutique Comes to Manistee
William Travis is a veteran who crafts cutting boards. He wanted to create an outlet for other veterans to display and sell their art. “We only get a few hours of sleep or whatever it may be. And this is something to keep us active.” says Travis. He adds “So I wanted to be able to showcase my work along with other veterans work out there and try to help them get their products out on the market and sell.”
2022 historic Michigan tornado: A look back at the causes of the beast
The Gaylord tornado was historic for northern Michigan. Here’s a look at some of the weather conditions that sparked the devastating tornado. The National Weather Service at Gaylord held a presentation yesterday, September 29, showing the various weather features that were definitely out of the ordinary for northern Lower Michigan.
MDOT Continues Resurfacing Project on M-115, Backups Expected
You may have noticed more construction along M-115, and that’s because MDOT is working on a resurfacing project they started in mid-September. MDOT says the project is about 3 miles long, starting at the U.S. 131 interchange all the way down to the Osceola County line. MDOT expects the...
Michigan man killed in Otsego County motorcycle crash
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash in Northern Michigan. According to the Michigan State Police, Edward Leroy Wilson, 38, of Mancelona was riding a motorcycle on Alba Road near Franckowiak Road in Otsego County at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A bearded dragon was found by troopers during a northern Michigan traffic stop. According to authorities, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District found the pogona hiding under the vehicle’s passenger seat. Bearded dragons are native to Australia, which is on the literal opposite...
recordpatriot.com
Illegal drugs intercepted by law enforcement in Northern Michigan
Two people have been arrested after law enforcement officials find drugs in the U.S. mail. According to a press release from the Traverse Narcotics Team, detectives from TNT and the United States Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances sent through the postal service to a residence in Grand Traverse County, Michigan.
Top Headlines: Mancelona Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash Near Gaylord, and More
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post say a man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday night. Read More. Two people have been arraigned on drug charges following a drug operation in Mecosta County, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. Read More. A 3-year-old girl...
recordpatriot.com
Northern Michigan man killed in motorcycle crash lost control after sharp turn
A 38-year-old man from Mancelona, Michigan, was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening. Troopers for the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to the fatal crash around 8:44 p.m. on Thursday on Alba Road near Franckowiak Road, according to MSP in a press release issued Friday. A witness told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Up North Voice
Motorcycle accident claims life of Mancelona man
OTSEGO COUNTY – A Mancelona man died when the motorcycle he was riding overturned in rural Otsego County. According to Michigan State Police reports, on Thursday evening, Sept. 29, 2022, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Alba Road near Franckowiak Road.
Mason Co. deputies looking for missing man
The Mason County Sheriff's Office needs your helping finding 69-year-old David Stravinskas who lives in Grand Traverse County, but was last seen near 6th Street and Pere Marquette Highway.
45-year-old man killed in Benzie County crash
BENZIE COUNTY, MI -- A 45 year-old Interlochen man was killed Wednesday in a two-car crash that also sent two other men to the hospital. According to 9&10 News, Charles Culbertson Jr., was traveling westbound on Fewins Road when he failed to stop at the Lake Ann Road intersection around 6:10 p.m.
Comments / 0