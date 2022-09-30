Read full article on original website
Related
scriptype.com
The sixth annual Fall Festival brought enjoyment to many
The Fall Festival at Eastwood Preserve was started six years ago as a fundraiser to save the barn on the property. Too much time had elapsed, the barn was razed, but the event continued on Sept. 17 as a fun, outdoor event, with new recreation director John Piepsny in charge.
scriptype.com
Methodist pastor returns to local roots
The congregation of Hudson United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this past summer, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the Rev. Bruce Hartley, a Ravenna native. He accepted the appointment to lead the Hudson church after most recently pastoring a Methodist church in Medina County. Hartley fills...
scriptype.com
Talk of the Town
Longtime Hudson resident Lori Lang is retiring after spending 44 years in the optical field. Thirty-four of those years have been with Drs. S. Philip and William Keller, and ten were with Bell Optical. “I have met several people over the years and have gotten to know them on a...
scriptype.com
Trick-or-Treat
Hudson’s official date and time for trick-or-treating is Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Merchants of Hudson trick-or-treat evening wil be Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-6 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Thousands expected at Columbus Day Parade in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood will soon welcome thousands for the Columbus Day Parade. Organizers said the event on Oct. 10 will begin at 10 a.m. with a Mass at Holy Rosary Church. The parade will set off at noon from Mayfield and Murray Hill roads,...
Cleveland gets new haunted house for 2022 Halloween season: What to expect at Nightmare Cleveland
CLEVELAND — There’s a new haunted house ready to unleash screams in Northeast Ohio this Halloween season as Nightmare Cleveland makes its opening night debut on Friday, Oct. 7. While the region has plenty of Halloween attractions, this becomes one of the closest to downtown Cleveland (anybody remember...
Lima News
Jail tour leaves bad taste in mouth
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
Here’s where you can trick-or-treat in 2022
Whether plastic pumpkin-shaped buckets, pillow cases or grocery bags are you're thing, it's time for little princesses and super heroes to fill up on candy - and maybe share some with their parents, too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scriptype.com
Friends sponsor One in a MILL-ion event for Kirby Mill
It has been several years since the Richfield community has hosted a large fund-raising event like the One in a MILL-ion Celebration scheduled for Oct. 16 in the Lodge at the Richfield Heritage Preserve. The event celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the Kirby Mill and the funds raised will be used to continue to restore that mill.
thisiscleveland.com
10 Cleveland Fall Backdrops That Will Bring Out the Basic in Anyone
It happens in almost every season but fall just hits different, doesn’t it?. Telltale signs start to pile up: the temperature drops, the leaves change color and the occasional scent of distant bonfire wafts through the air. Before you know it, even the most “above it” of us are starting to feel the itch. We’re here to tell you to stop fighting it and just EMBRACE THE BASIC.
scriptype.com
Richfield Historical Society
The Richfield Historical Society will hold its final TakeMeBack Series presentation of 2022 on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. Judith MacKeigan, historian/archivist for Cleveland Metroparks, will talk about “The Canal That Created Cleveland.”. The Ohio and Erie Canal, connecting Lake Erie at Cleveland with the Ohio River at...
In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere
Her classmates elected her to homecoming court as a prank. She accepted anyway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and Sushi
I've always been wary about sushi that comes from mall food courts. Though I never had an unfortunate experience with sushi from the mall, I always thought that mall food court sushi would be like sushi from the airport or a gas station - i.e., something to avoid at all costs.
When is trick-or-treat night in Akron? City reveals 2022 Halloween plans, including free movie screenings like 'Hocus Pocus'
AKRON, Ohio — Halloween is right around the corner, and the city of Akron is preparing for the spooky season by hosting a variety of events throughout the month of October -- including a special screening of Hocus Pocus. Here are the highlights…. TRICK-OR-TREAT NIGHT. First up, the city...
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron Area
Are you and your significant other looking for a romantic restaurant to visit?. If so, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Akron. If you and your date love Italian cuisine, you should check out this family-owned restaurant with an upscale atmosphere. Their pasta is fresh, made in house, and delicious. You can't go wrong with delicious staples like chicken parmesan (which comes with homemade cheese ravioli and roasted garlic cream), lasagna Bolognese, and veal marsala. If you have room for dessert, try some of their homemade gelato.
scriptype.com
Music from the Western Reserve celebrates 40 years of classical concerts
Catch Oct. 2 and 23 concerts ahead of special Nov. 10 patron appreciation event. Among the top of the charts from 1983: Olivia Newton-John, Joan Jett, Rick Springfield, Vangelis, Hall & Oates – and the debut of Music from the Western Reserve. Now, in the fall of 2022, the...
spectrumnews1.com
Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event
CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
John Mellencamp wows at the Rock Hall, announces tour
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Only a few hundred die-hard fans were able to attend John Mellencamp’s show at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Thursday. But Cleveland won’t have to wait long to see him again. Toward the end of the concert, which was a special...
scriptype.com
After a half century, restored waterwheel back in action at Kirby Mill
One of the most visually striking sights for visitors to the south section of Richfield Heritage Preserve, with access from Oviatt Road, is Kirby Mill, nestled against the dam and spillway of scenic Lake Jinelle. Millwright Ben Hassett, owner of B.E. Hassett-Millwrights, Inc., refurbished the components of the original waterwheel...
scriptype.com
Greater Cleveland Chorus
Greater Cleveland Chorus is a nine-time champion of Region 17, Sweet Adelines International. The group performs a cappella and barbershop music at Cleveland events and venues. Rehearsals are every Tuesday from 7-10 p.m. and open to the public. The group meets at Independence United Methodist Church, 66185 Brecksville Rd., Independence.
Comments / 0