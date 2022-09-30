ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, OH

Comments / 0

Related
scriptype.com

The sixth annual Fall Festival brought enjoyment to many

The Fall Festival at Eastwood Preserve was started six years ago as a fundraiser to save the barn on the property. Too much time had elapsed, the barn was razed, but the event continued on Sept. 17 as a fun, outdoor event, with new recreation director John Piepsny in charge.
RICHFIELD, OH
scriptype.com

Methodist pastor returns to local roots

The congregation of Hudson United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this past summer, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the Rev. Bruce Hartley, a Ravenna native. He accepted the appointment to lead the Hudson church after most recently pastoring a Methodist church in Medina County. Hartley fills...
HUDSON, OH
scriptype.com

Talk of the Town

Longtime Hudson resident Lori Lang is retiring after spending 44 years in the optical field. Thirty-four of those years have been with Drs. S. Philip and William Keller, and ten were with Bell Optical. “I have met several people over the years and have gotten to know them on a...
HUDSON, OH
scriptype.com

Trick-or-Treat

Hudson’s official date and time for trick-or-treating is Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Merchants of Hudson trick-or-treat evening wil be Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-6 p.m.
HUDSON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
City
Hudson, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Hudson, OH
Government
Lima News

Jail tour leaves bad taste in mouth

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted House#The Haunted#Call#St Patrick S Revenge
scriptype.com

Friends sponsor One in a MILL-ion event for Kirby Mill

It has been several years since the Richfield community has hosted a large fund-raising event like the One in a MILL-ion Celebration scheduled for Oct. 16 in the Lodge at the Richfield Heritage Preserve. The event celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the Kirby Mill and the funds raised will be used to continue to restore that mill.
RICHFIELD, OH
thisiscleveland.com

10 Cleveland Fall Backdrops That Will Bring Out the Basic in Anyone

It happens in almost every season but fall just hits different, doesn’t it?. Telltale signs start to pile up: the temperature drops, the leaves change color and the occasional scent of distant bonfire wafts through the air. Before you know it, even the most “above it” of us are starting to feel the itch. We’re here to tell you to stop fighting it and just EMBRACE THE BASIC.
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

Richfield Historical Society

The Richfield Historical Society will hold its final TakeMeBack Series presentation of 2022 on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. Judith MacKeigan, historian/archivist for Cleveland Metroparks, will talk about “The Canal That Created Cleveland.”. The Ohio and Erie Canal, connecting Lake Erie at Cleveland with the Ohio River at...
RICHFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Isla Chiu

4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron Area

Are you and your significant other looking for a romantic restaurant to visit?. If so, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Akron. If you and your date love Italian cuisine, you should check out this family-owned restaurant with an upscale atmosphere. Their pasta is fresh, made in house, and delicious. You can't go wrong with delicious staples like chicken parmesan (which comes with homemade cheese ravioli and roasted garlic cream), lasagna Bolognese, and veal marsala. If you have room for dessert, try some of their homemade gelato.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event

CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
HERMITAGE, PA
scriptype.com

After a half century, restored waterwheel back in action at Kirby Mill

One of the most visually striking sights for visitors to the south section of Richfield Heritage Preserve, with access from Oviatt Road, is Kirby Mill, nestled against the dam and spillway of scenic Lake Jinelle. Millwright Ben Hassett, owner of B.E. Hassett-Millwrights, Inc., refurbished the components of the original waterwheel...
RICHFIELD, OH
scriptype.com

Greater Cleveland Chorus

Greater Cleveland Chorus is a nine-time champion of Region 17, Sweet Adelines International. The group performs a cappella and barbershop music at Cleveland events and venues. Rehearsals are every Tuesday from 7-10 p.m. and open to the public. The group meets at Independence United Methodist Church, 66185 Brecksville Rd., Independence.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy