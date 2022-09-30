Oklahoma State marched into Waco and tamed the Baylor Bears in a 36-25 victory. Here’s what some of the opposing team had to say about the Cowboys. “He’s a super dynamic player; he always has been. I think going into this game he was leading the country in all-purpose yards per game, but yeah, super impressive player, really dynamic… and he used his speed well today. He broke our contain, and that’s on us too. We’ve gotta [sic] rush with good rush integrity and good rushing lanes, but he did a lot of good things to win, and we didn’t do enough good things to win. We just didn’t do our job on a lot of plays, and I think you see the result there. I think they scored 36 points.”

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO