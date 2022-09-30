ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KXAN

Longhorns volleyball stays perfect with sweep of Texas Tech

The No. 1 Longhorns dropped the Red Raiders in front of a record crowd of over 6,000 behind a huge match from Madisen Skinner. She tied a career-high with 19 kills and hit .529 on 34 attempts. She had 10 kills in the third set to seal the match and seven in the first set.
AUSTIN, TX
lastwordonsports.com

Texas Tech Drops Seventh Straight To Wildcats

Consistency. When a team is trying to turn things around, getting consistent effort and consistent results are the mark of a program that has made real change. The effort from this Texas Tech team has been evident since the season started. But playing a schedule as tough as theirs, combined with the lack of depth at many positions on this team, was going to show up. The Red Raiders looked out of sorts for different stretches of their game against the Wildcats. The lack of consistent execution was the deciding factor as Texas Tech drops their week five game to Kansas State 37-28.
LUBBOCK, TX
ocolly.com

Trojan Horse: What Baylor said about the Cowboys

Oklahoma State marched into Waco and tamed the Baylor Bears in a 36-25 victory. Here’s what some of the opposing team had to say about the Cowboys. “He’s a super dynamic player; he always has been. I think going into this game he was leading the country in all-purpose yards per game, but yeah, super impressive player, really dynamic… and he used his speed well today. He broke our contain, and that’s on us too. We’ve gotta [sic] rush with good rush integrity and good rushing lanes, but he did a lot of good things to win, and we didn’t do enough good things to win. We just didn’t do our job on a lot of plays, and I think you see the result there. I think they scored 36 points.”
STILLWATER, OK
fox34.com

WATCH LIVE: End Zone Wrap-up for Friday, Sept. 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night. CAUTION - EXTERNAL EMAIL This message originated from outside Gray Television and may contain malicious content. Do not click links or open attachments unless you recognize the source of this email and know the content is safe.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Welcome Home West Texas (10/1/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK. EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a small portion of the broadcast is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock announces fall and winter irrigation restrictions

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the City of Lubbock announced the annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions for the city. The new restrictions begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. According to a press release, irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Cold front, rain chances next Thursday, Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of above normal afternoon temperatures, including a high of 87 degrees in Lubbock. Little change over the weekend, but temps will begin to slowly decrease Saturday into next week. Afternoon highs should slowly drop, about a degree or two per day, with highs around 80 degrees in Lubbock by next Wednesday.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Apartment Living: Uninhabitable Due to Paint Fumes

You're favorite first-world problem series is back, yet again. I figured that since I would be moving into a new apartment complex with my partner in about a month or so that I wouldn't have too many complaints left in me. We were about to get away from everything that bugged us, right? Well, it turns out my partner's complex still had some spice left in them.
LUBBOCK, TX
AdWeek

Lubbock’s First Female Anchor Sharon Maines Retires After 27 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KCBD morning anchor and executive producer Sharon Maines has retired from the Lubbock, Texas NBC affiliate after 27 years. “I didn’t come...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Weekend Events has ideas for weekend fun

LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Fall-like temperatures on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our temperatures continue to trend downwards, with some rain in the forecast next week. Expect a quiet night Saturday, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than Friday night. Overnight lows in the lower to mid 50s. Skies will begin to clear and winds will be light around 5-10 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX

