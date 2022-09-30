ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Mobile mammogram comes to Miami Valley: Where to find it

By Sarah Bean
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Scheduling a mammogram may not be first priority for many, but Premier Health is making it easier to fit into a busy schedule by bringing the mammogram to locations across the Miami Valley.

The Premier Health mobile mammography coach carries advanced imaging equipment, private dressing rooms and trained all-female staff to help detect breast cancer.

For women 40 and older, no doctor’s note is needed, Premier Health said. Women can make an appointment over the phone then visit the coach at a location convenient for them.

The coach will be at the following locations in October:

  • Saturday, Oct. 1: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church – 6540 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45415
  • Tuesday, Oct. 4: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton – 6255 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424
  • Wednesday, Oct. 5: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Schulte Wellness – 1928 Donn Davis Way in Tipp City
  • Thursday, Oct. 6: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Studebaker Family Practice – 98 Mosier Pkwy. in Brookville
  • Friday, Oct. 7: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Coffman Family YMCA – 88 Remick Blvd. in Springboro
  • Monday, Oct. 10: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Up & Running – 769 W. Market St. in Troy
  • Tuesday, Oct. 11: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Up & Running – 6123 Far Hills Ave. in Dayton
  • Saturday, Oct. 15: 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Omega Baptist Church -1821 Emerson Ave. in Dayton
  • Wednesday, Oct. 19: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley -660 S. Main St. in Dayton
  • Saturday, Oct. 22: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.- Tau Lambda Omega Chapter, 18 N. Broadway in Trotwood
  • Monday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stillwater Family Care – 471 Marker Rd. in Versailles
  • Saturday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m. to noon at Twin Valley Bank – 2 E. Dayton St. in West Alexandria
To make an appointment call 855-887-7364. For more information, you can visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email MobileMammo@premierhealth.com

