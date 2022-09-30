Read full article on original website
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
hypebeast.com
Shygirl Breaks the Mold With Debut Album ‘Nymph’
On September 30, South London-born musical artist Shygirl released her debut album Nymph. Since jumping on the scene, the singer/DJ has generated considerable buzz due to her energetic electronic hits that channel several elements of fantasy. Now with the artist’s breakout album, she is solidifying herself as not just a newly-minted UK staple, but an international rising star.
Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”
FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
Jockstrap review – electro-pop duo find order in the chaos
Taylor Skye and Georgia Ellery piece together a patchwork of musical genres into a beautiful tour opener
Stereogum
Stream Glitterer’s New Surprise EP Fantasy Four, Inspired By The Deaths Of Power Trip’s Riley Gale And Iron Age’s Wade Allison
Ned Russin is back today with a surprise EP under his Glitterer alias. Fantasy Four finds the Title Fight co-founder grappling with the 2020 deaths of two Texas metal icons, Power Trip’s Riley Gale and Iron Age’s Wade Allison. Russin shares more in a statement:. These songs began...
Infilmpact Film Sets Ukraine Feature Doc ‘The War Behind Closed Doors’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Infilmpact and ODA Film have set a new feature documentary about the ongoing invasion in Ukraine titled “The War Behind Closed Doors.” The project is officially supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency (USFA). “The War Behind Closed Doors” tells the story of March 31, 2002, when Ukrainian armed forces liberated Kyiv from the Russian invaders. But the initial joy of victory was quickly followed by horror after seeing what was left of small towns in the Kyiv region. “The whole world was shocked by what it saw: bullet-ridden cars, the bodies of local residents lying face down in the street, and obliterated...
Stereogum
Watch Tame Impala Play Lonerism Live Rarities At Desert Daze
Tame Impala’s sophomore album Lonerism celebrates its 10th anniversary in a few days, and they did a special set at Desert Daze on Saturday night commemorating it. Kevin Parker and his band performed the album front-to-back, which involved breaking out a number of songs they have not done in quite the while.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Lamb of God mix it up without scaring the horses on new album Omens
Album review: groove metal kingpins Lamb Of God mix it up just the right amount on new album Omens
Ye Ali Teams Up With Jahkoy For ‘FYD’
Yes, great R&B music is released in the spring, summer and winter. However, it always seems to hit just a little bit differently when the temperature first starts to drop and the leaves begin changing colors. In the coming weeks, DRAM, Joyce Wrice, Alex Vaughn and several others are planning to release new music. Now, the man that the people heave referred to as the “Traphouse Jodeci” has returned with new music for the first time in nearly a year. Yes, you read that correctly. Ye Ali is back!
Stereogum
Smino – “90 Proof” (Feat. J. Cole)
It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the hugely talented Chicago-via-St. Louis rapper Smino, who’s been busy on the guest-rapper circuit but who hasn’t released a record of his own since the 2020 mixtape She Already Decided. Right now, though, Smino is working on a new album called Luv 4 Rent, and he’s just released a new single that features a big star.
Stereogum
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Volcanic Kimmel Performance & Stream Their New Album Cool It Down
About 20 years ago, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs helped supercharge the idea that Brooklyn was the coolest place in the world, and you could argue that they’re part of the reason that, for instance, Jimmy Kimmel Live now descends on Brooklyn to tape a week of shows. So it’s only right that this week, when Kimmel is in Brooklyn and the YYYs’ long-awaited comeback album Cool It Down is finally out, the YYYs were musical guests on Kimmel.
Stereogum
Watch Courtney Love Join The Lemonheads On “Into Your Arms” In London
The Lemonheads are still celebrating the 30th anniversary of It’s A Shame About Ray, and last night they played a headlining set at Roundhouse in London. During their performance, fellow era icon Courtney Love showed up to sing “Into Your Arms.” The Lemonheads have a few more dates to play in the UK, and next month they’ll take the It’s A Shame About Ray Stateside, starting on November 17 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. Watch Love and the Lemonheads play “Into Your Arms” below.
guitar.com
Genesis sell publishing rights and master recordings for $300 million
Genesis have sold their publishing rights and master recordings in a $300 million deal with Concord Music. The deal gives the company ownership of the solo career catalogue of Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford, as well as the music they recorded together as a band. However, the purchase doesn’t include music from their period with Peter Gabriel or his solo material (according to the Wall Street Journal.)
soultracks.com
Another Groove: Pip Millett Likes It “Slow”
October 2. 2022 – Welcome back to Another Groove, our series dedicated to new music that is neither pure soul nor R&B but which contains elements of those genres and may please your ears. This week we feature the track “Slow” by Pip Millett. Millett is a...
withguitars.com
What’s the alternative?: The best in post-punk, indie pop and slacker
We’re back with an email that’s more DIY than Nick Knowles flicking through a Homebase catalogue. So if you have an ongoing weakness for background hiss, angular guitars and a singer that is charmingly under-qualified for the role, we’ve got some stuff you will love. The Murder...
Stereogum
Feel Good: A Couple Got Engaged Onstage At Last Night’s Gorillaz Concert
A couple got engaged onstage last night at Gorillaz’ World Tour 2022 date at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Feel Good Inc., indeed! Also, spoiler: She said yes. Afterwards, lead singer Damon Albarn — dressed in a hooded pink robe — blessed the union with a giant vuvuzela. Love is real, folks. Watch the moment take place below via some fan-shot video.
