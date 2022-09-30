ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henryetta, OK

News On 6

Community Partners Offering Free Screenings At Health Fair In Tulsa

Community partners in Tulsa are screening people for free at a health fair for dental, vision, blood pressure and more. The health fair is happening Sunday at the Peace Academy from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's aimed at making health access easier for people around Tulsa. News On 6’s...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Broken Arrow to open new Senior Center Annex

The City of Broken Arrow will celebrate the opening of the new Senior Center Annex, located at 1811 S. Main St., with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. This two-part municipal project consists of a new one-story building, parking, and stormwater improvements. The 12,400-square-foot facility includes:
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Fire Museum Honors Fallen Firefighters With Memorial Service

Family and friends gathered over the weekend for a ceremony to honor Tulsa firefighters who died in the last year. This was the 27th year the Tulsa Fire Museum hosted a memorial service for people to remember the sacrifices of those who served the city. The event also helps loved...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

New Street Sign Pays Tribute To Pioneering Tulsa Business Man

A new sign located at 31st Street North and M.L.K. is paying tribute to a man who is known for his work with the Tulsa community. Arthur Pannell opened his restaurant "King Arthur's" at the intersection in 1974. Pannell spent the next 30 years hiring and mentoring generations of workers.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

TCSO: Alleged Incident At State Fair A Hoax

The alleged incident that happened at the Tulsa State Fair Saturday night has been confirmed as a hoax, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said there was no gunfire, and no guns have been taken from anyone who was at the fair.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Pet of the Week: Pongoe The Chihuahua/Terrier Mix

It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week. This is Pongoe, a 1-year-old Chihuahua/Terrier Mix. The Animal Rescue Foundation of Tulsa says he is a sweet dog and plays well with other dogs. He may seem a bit reserved but once he feels comfortable with you, he is friendly and loving. Pongoe would do well in either an apartment or a house with a yard.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Sees 4 Homicides Within A 24-Hour Period

The shooting at McLain was one of four homicides that happened in Tulsa within a single day. Only one of those murders has been solved. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared more on the deadly 24 hours, at 6 p.m.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone

A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
CLEVELAND, OK
tulsapeople.com

Dip it good: 3 favorite spots for a hearty sandwich

Some say it’s the best drip beef in town. Take 2: A Resonance Cafe’s roast beef is slow cooked, then piled on a toasted French roll with melted Swiss cheese ($11.25). The au jus on the side is perfect for dipping. We couldn’t love this sandwich — or this restaurant — more. Take 2 employs women recently released from prison, giving them skills and opportunity. Don’t forget a slice of chocolate cream pie.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Health Department Offers Flu Shots

It's the beginning of October which means flu season is starting to ramp back up. The Tulsa Health Department is now offering flu shots for anyone who wants to get one, all you have to do is make an appointment. While the flu season typically starts in October, it actually...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Bridge Creek residents shaken up by recent earthquakes

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. — Homeowners in and around Bridge Creek have been shaken up the last few days as several earthquakes have been recorded in the area. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that an energy company has been told to stop fracking in the area. KOCO 5's...
CREEK COUNTY, OK

