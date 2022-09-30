Read full article on original website
News On 6
Community Partners Offering Free Screenings At Health Fair In Tulsa
Community partners in Tulsa are screening people for free at a health fair for dental, vision, blood pressure and more. The health fair is happening Sunday at the Peace Academy from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's aimed at making health access easier for people around Tulsa. News On 6’s...
Bixby’s Winter Wonderland announces new ice rink
BIXBY, Okla. — This year’s Winter Wonderland in Bixby is getting a new ice rink. The rink will be 50 percent bigger than those in the past at the Charlie Young event park. The outdoor rink typically opens ahead of Thanksgiving and runs through New Year’s. ©2022...
tulsapeople.com
‘Son of the Osage’: Meet the artist behind the featured art for Tulsa Native American Day Celebration
The identities and histories explored in Osage and Cherokee artist Joe Don Brave’s paintings encompass this year’s theme for the sixth annual Tulsa Native American Day celebration — “Our Journey Continues.” That’s why the Pawhuska resident will provide the themed art for the events on Oct. 10.
City of Broken Arrow to open new Senior Center Annex
The City of Broken Arrow will celebrate the opening of the new Senior Center Annex, located at 1811 S. Main St., with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. This two-part municipal project consists of a new one-story building, parking, and stormwater improvements. The 12,400-square-foot facility includes:
News On 6
Tulsa Fire Museum Honors Fallen Firefighters With Memorial Service
Family and friends gathered over the weekend for a ceremony to honor Tulsa firefighters who died in the last year. This was the 27th year the Tulsa Fire Museum hosted a memorial service for people to remember the sacrifices of those who served the city. The event also helps loved...
News On 6
New Street Sign Pays Tribute To Pioneering Tulsa Business Man
A new sign located at 31st Street North and M.L.K. is paying tribute to a man who is known for his work with the Tulsa community. Arthur Pannell opened his restaurant "King Arthur's" at the intersection in 1974. Pannell spent the next 30 years hiring and mentoring generations of workers.
Broken Arrow provides more details about canceled BBQ festival
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow doubled down that it was not at fault for a canceled BBQ festival that was supposed to happen on Sept. 24. The city provided a detailed timeline of events leading up to the day of Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at the Broken Arrow Events Park, on a Facebook post Tuesday.
News On 6
Food Truck Owners Rally To Host Fundraiser For Sand Springs Crash Victims
Gary Henderson and other food truck owners are holding a fundraiser in Sand Springs to support the families of the three teenagers that lost their lives in a car accident last month in Sand Springs. "I was very touched by the recent accident, knowing how I would feel as a...
City officials announces plans to build an inclusive playground in Tulsa
According to officials, the new playground at Whiteside Park will be one of "the most inclusive play spaces" in the Sooner State.
News On 6
Miami Public Schools Supt., State Supt. Release Statements Following Shooting At McLain High School
The Miami Public Schools Superintendent and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister have released statements after a 17-year-old was shot and killed at the McLain High School homecoming game. Supt. Nick Highsmith said the Miami Wardogs will not be traveling to McLain anymore to participate in school activities. The full statement from...
News On 6
TCSO: Alleged Incident At State Fair A Hoax
The alleged incident that happened at the Tulsa State Fair Saturday night has been confirmed as a hoax, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said there was no gunfire, and no guns have been taken from anyone who was at the fair.
News On 6
Pet of the Week: Pongoe The Chihuahua/Terrier Mix
It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week. This is Pongoe, a 1-year-old Chihuahua/Terrier Mix. The Animal Rescue Foundation of Tulsa says he is a sweet dog and plays well with other dogs. He may seem a bit reserved but once he feels comfortable with you, he is friendly and loving. Pongoe would do well in either an apartment or a house with a yard.
News On 6
Tulsa Sees 4 Homicides Within A 24-Hour Period
The shooting at McLain was one of four homicides that happened in Tulsa within a single day. Only one of those murders has been solved. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared more on the deadly 24 hours, at 6 p.m.
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
Slain commissioner's wife addresses mental health amid Tulsa DA stabbing
A day after Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was stabbed by what he says was his mentally ill daughter, he expressed the need for state legislators to govern mental health laws.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone
A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
tulsapeople.com
Dip it good: 3 favorite spots for a hearty sandwich
Some say it’s the best drip beef in town. Take 2: A Resonance Cafe’s roast beef is slow cooked, then piled on a toasted French roll with melted Swiss cheese ($11.25). The au jus on the side is perfect for dipping. We couldn’t love this sandwich — or this restaurant — more. Take 2 employs women recently released from prison, giving them skills and opportunity. Don’t forget a slice of chocolate cream pie.
News On 6
Tulsa Health Department Offers Flu Shots
It's the beginning of October which means flu season is starting to ramp back up. The Tulsa Health Department is now offering flu shots for anyone who wants to get one, all you have to do is make an appointment. While the flu season typically starts in October, it actually...
North Tulsa cemetery finally being cleaned up after months without grounds keeping
TULSA, Okla. — Knee-high grass and weeds choke the headstones at Crown Hill Cemetery on 66th Street North. The cemetery was originally founded for African Americans. Some buildings there were built with bricks reclaimed from the destruction of Greenwood during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The cemetery owner, Arik...
KOCO
Bridge Creek residents shaken up by recent earthquakes
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. — Homeowners in and around Bridge Creek have been shaken up the last few days as several earthquakes have been recorded in the area. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that an energy company has been told to stop fracking in the area. KOCO 5's...
