Greater Cleveland counties yellow for medium COVID-19 spread; masks advised for those at risk; CDC map for Sept. 29

When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers Checks
Choice Home Repair, A Local Home Repair Business Says They Received This Fake Cashier's Check in Fraud Scheme.(Better Business Bureau of Greater Cleveland) There has been a recent uptick in fraud-related activity in Northeast Ohio related to fake checks and impersonation scams. On Monday, the Better Business Bureau of Greater Cleveland released an announcement of a fake check scam targeting local businesses.
Ohio woman among victims killed in Hurricane Ian in Florida, reports say
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton woman who traveled to Florida with family members and a friend last week to celebrate her 40th birthday was killed when Hurricane Ian made landfall, according to reports. The roof of the Fort Myers home where Nishelle Harris-Miles was staying with her sister, cousin...
Bringing back the giant Lake Erie sturgeon; stocking Maumee River and maybe the Cuyahoga
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The painstaking effort to replenish the decimated lake sturgeon population in Lake Erie has shown early signs of success, but it will be decades before biologists know if they have accomplished their mission. The once abundant giant of Lake Erie used to spawn in many of...
What comes next for central Ohio family in Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleanup continues in Florida, especially in the southwestern portion of the state, where Hurricane Ian left behind some of the worst damage. Some families with ties to central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after riding out the storm. At this point, the Federico family and all the […]
Ohio on track for another new milestone in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting it on course for levels unseen in around five months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the previous week. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken […]
St. Vincent hospital’s psychiatric ER could survive with help of ADAMHS Board: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Recently, I had to make a return at a local department store. As soon as I went through the usual entrance I saw the signs of demise. There were very few shoppers. The merchandise felt dusty. A quiet sadness hung in the ventilated air, permeating the place like a deep sigh before slumber.
Lima News
Families’ access to medical care expands in Willoughby
University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Multispecialty Clinic at UH Perrico Health Center will open Oct. 3, expanding access to care for families in Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties, officials confirmed this week. The clinic is located at UH Perrico Health Center at 4176 St Rt-306, Suite 300, in...
Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
Ohio Burn Ban in effect through November; How these rules may affect you
Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS is reminding everyone of the upcoming Burn Ban that is in effect until the end of November, according to their social media page. People who plan to conduct open burning should be aware of the rules that might affect them, ODNR said. Individuals could be held liable for damages caused by a fire they started themselves.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Pennsylvania man accused in fishing scandal
A man from Hermitage and his fishing partner are accused of illegally putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday.
Little sympathy for inmates being served ‘terrible’ food
Cuyahoga County Councilmember Meredith Turner finds the food in the County Jail “absolutely terrible” (”Unhappy meal: Councilwoman condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ food,” Oct. 1). Perhaps the diners in the jail might make some better lifestyle choices so they could enjoy better dining experiences. Louise Brick,
Teen, Youngstown man dead in separate shootings in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old male and a 33-year-old man are dead after separate shootings, both on the city’s East Side. Police say officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at about 5:39 p.m. Thursday after they were notified by a caller and by ShotSpotter of shots fired on the 12700 block of Signet Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds next to a motorcycle.
Frost advisory issued for almost all of Northeast Ohio
A frost advisory has been issued from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.
Something fishy: Anglers caught cheating during Cleveland tournament
CLEVELAND — Controversy erupted at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday after two anglers were caught cheating by adding lead weights and fish fillets to increase the weight of the fish. The season-ending LEWT Championship walleye shootout was held at Gordon Park in Cleveland Harbor...
A ‘gentle giant’ is Citizen of the Year: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- A wife’s persistence and persuasion helped the community honor a long-time volunteer dedicated to making Olmsted Falls a better place in which to live. Mary Jo Fazulak almost had to “drag” her husband Ron to Falls Day in the Park Sunday (Oct. 2.)
Sam Randazzo, the Mike DeWine appointee First Energy says it bribed, will get back $8 million Ohio seized: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chairman Sam Randazzo got a win, when a state appeals court overturned a Franklin County judge’s order allowing the Ohio attorney general’s office to seize up to $8 million in assets. We’re talking about the latest in the House...
A dilemma of indifference: Timothy D. Goler
HAMPTON, Virginia -- Why do we have limited success addressing simmering crises caused by marginalization in cities like Cleveland?. It’s true that Cleveland has consistently ranked among the poorest cities in the nation. Black residents in Cleveland experience poverty at a rate of almost 40%, significantly higher than the national rate. Cleveland was ranked worst in the United States for Black women. I could go on.
