Binghamton, NY

NewsChannel 36

Thousands run in 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many runners were excited to get to the start line Sunday morning for the 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon. Thousands of runners ran on the 26.2-mile course, starting in Bath and ending in Corning. Runners could also race in the Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon, which started at the halfway point of the full marathon in Campbell, NY, and ended in Corning. With all COVID restrictions lifted in 2022, runners came from far and wide, traveling from 15 countries and 48 states. With fairly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s, conditions were perfect for race day.
98.1 The Hawk

Union-Endicott’s Ty Cobb Stadium Reconstruction Nearly Complete

Construction workers are putting the finishing touches on a $1.3 million modernization project at Ty Cobb Stadium in Endicott. New bleachers have been installed and other enhancements have been made at the facility behind Union-Endicott High School. Toby Riddleberger, the school district's director of facilities and safety, said things "went...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels

Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
WETM

Frost Advisory in effect for most of the Twin Tiers on Monday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY…. WHAT: Temperatures of 32 to 36 will result in frost formation. WHERE: In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,...
NewsChannel 36

Paving to Begin on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - An advisory has been made aware for those that travel on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads. Beginning on Friday, crews will begin paving the road starting at Hanover Square all the way to the roundabout on Route 13 just outside WENY's studios. It is strongly recommended that drivers take an alternate route to avoid delays.
98.1 The Hawk

New York is Losing the War on Spotted Lanternflies

According to a report by Rachel Ramirez of CNN, despite New Yorkers' efforts to squash any spotted lanternfly they see, the invasive species is spreading throughout other portions of the Northeast. While the spotted lanternflies don't pose a direct threat to people, they're wreaking havoc on New York crops. They...
NewsChannel 36

Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library to hold annual Book Sale

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Final preparations are underway for the Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library 2022 Fall Book Sale. The sale will be held at the East Corning Fire Hall at 11873 East Corning Road from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 8. It features an inventory of books that is replenished several times each day, with all proceeds benefiting programming for the library.
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

