Elmira College holds 54th Octagon Fair
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Elmira College hosted its annual Octagon Fair on Saturday, showcasing the school's dozens of student organizations and offering a family-friendly event for the community.
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
Thousands run in 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many runners were excited to get to the start line Sunday morning for the 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon. Thousands of runners ran on the 26.2-mile course, starting in Bath and ending in Corning. Runners could also race in the Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon, which started at the halfway point of the full marathon in Campbell, NY, and ended in Corning. With all COVID restrictions lifted in 2022, runners came from far and wide, traveling from 15 countries and 48 states. With fairly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s, conditions were perfect for race day.
Horseheads takes care of business on homecoming night
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Horseheads beat Owego 35-12.
Union-Endicott’s Ty Cobb Stadium Reconstruction Nearly Complete
Construction workers are putting the finishing touches on a $1.3 million modernization project at Ty Cobb Stadium in Endicott. New bleachers have been installed and other enhancements have been made at the facility behind Union-Endicott High School. Toby Riddleberger, the school district's director of facilities and safety, said things "went...
CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels
Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
Frost Advisory in effect for most of the Twin Tiers on Monday
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY…. WHAT: Temperatures of 32 to 36 will result in frost formation. WHERE: In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,...
Dillingers in Binghamton Was Named After This Glamorized Gangster
“John Dillinger was a bad guy but people loved him because he was like the Robin Hood of gangsters.” This was recently said to me by one of the men who built the well-known Dillingers on Binghamton’s State Street. I was seated next to two gentlemen who designed...
Building a Dick’s “House of Sport” at the Future Oakdale Commons
Steel is being erected at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City as construction crews convert that former Macy's store into a massive Dick's "House of Sport" complex. Dick's Sporting Goods announced plans for its largest store six weeks ago. It will be located on the south end of the retail center off Harry L. Drive.
Expensive! Are You Flushing Money Down the Toilet Without Knowing It?
Do you remember during the pandemic when everything was closed down and all of the do-it-yourself people decided to "fix" up their houses? Do you remember all of the stories that followed when the same people had to call in professionals to fix all of the mistakes well-meaning people made? Yeah, me too.
New York Health Commissioner Visits B.U. Johnson City Health Campus
The New York State Health Commissioner is making a stop in Johnson City to tour some new health education facilities. Binghamton University says it was scheduled to be hosting Commissioner Doctor Mary Bassett at 2:15 p.m. September 27 for a tour of the Health Sciences Campus on Corliss Avenue. The...
One Of America’s Most Popular Fall/Winter Destination Is Not Far From Binghamton
Just because it's the fall season, it doesn't mean we have to retreat to our homes, close up all the windows and settle in for months-long indoor living. There are plenty of outdoor activities to do. I for one, enjoy being outdoors as much as I can, and that's why...
Paving to Begin on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - An advisory has been made aware for those that travel on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads. Beginning on Friday, crews will begin paving the road starting at Hanover Square all the way to the roundabout on Route 13 just outside WENY's studios. It is strongly recommended that drivers take an alternate route to avoid delays.
Chemung County Office of Aging helping seniors combat loneliness
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Loneliness, social isolation, and anxiety can be hard and difficult challenges for members of the senior community. Luckily, members from the Chemung County Office of Aging have come up with ways for those individuals to cope with those challenges. Animatronic pets are seen as a way to provide company and comfort […]
Binghamton University Plays Pivotal Role In Hit HBO Max Series
Do you get excited when Binghamton or the surrounding area gets mentioned in a part of a television series or a movie? Well, I do. And Binghamton certainly has been a part of several television shows and movies. Some that I remember include an episode of NBC's 'The Office where...
Johnson City Supermarket Closing as Neighborhood is Redeveloped
A grocery store in Johnson City is shutting down as the face of the village's downtown district continues to evolve. The Save-A-Lot store at 200 Main Street is expected to close its doors on Saturday. Roberta Douglas, who has operated the business with her husband, said they recently were advised...
Making a Difference: Binghamton Couple To Serve Together in Peace Corps
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps as a way for Americans to work side-by-side with community leaders worldwide in education, health, the environment, agriculture, community economic development, and youth development. Since its inception in 1961, more than 240,000 Americans have volunteered their time to serve in...
Broome Clerk Warns Veterans About Discharge Paper Scam
The Broome County Clerk is alerting veterans that a group in Arizona is trying to dupe them into paying for documents that they can get anytime for free from the county in which they live. Clerk Joseph Mihalko says it has been brought to the attention of the Clerks’ Office...
New York is Losing the War on Spotted Lanternflies
According to a report by Rachel Ramirez of CNN, despite New Yorkers' efforts to squash any spotted lanternfly they see, the invasive species is spreading throughout other portions of the Northeast. While the spotted lanternflies don't pose a direct threat to people, they're wreaking havoc on New York crops. They...
Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library to hold annual Book Sale
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Final preparations are underway for the Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library 2022 Fall Book Sale. The sale will be held at the East Corning Fire Hall at 11873 East Corning Road from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 8. It features an inventory of books that is replenished several times each day, with all proceeds benefiting programming for the library.
