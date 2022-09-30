ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

roadtirement.com

Texas Hill Country’s Jester King Brewery

This is a post that Sher wrote back in February, 2020 just before we cut short our time as Winter Texans and headed back to Indiana before COVID struck. We just found this and somehow it never got published. So…Here it is. It was a special treat for us...
365thingsaustin.com

Off The Wall At W Austin

Browse through your favorite vinyl and enjoy a new specialty cocktail inside the record room of the W Austin! They’ve teamed up with Waterloo Records to host Off the Wall, where you can pull from their collection of 8,000 records to have it played on their McIntosh turntable. They’ll also have half-off select bottles of wine!
KVUE

Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase

AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years in its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. I-35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. They strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because it is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
austinot.com

ACL Lineup 2022 – Complete Guide to Local Artists at Austin City Limits Festival

School’s in session, the Longhorns are playing and the temperature’s dipped below 100. Fall is nearly here. And along with weather changes and high school football games, another October tradition is nearly upon us: Austin City Limits Festival 2022. For two weekends in October, Zilker Park transforms into an eight-stage showcase of musical talent and magic.
Houston Chronicle

It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
fox7austin.com

Barton Hill Farms opens for October fun

Barton Hill Farms might be the place to be this October, with a five-acre corn maze with interactive experience, two-and-a-half acre pumpkin patch, and live music every weekend through Nov. 6. The Fall Festival has been an Austin-area favorite since 2012.
macaronikid.com

Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill Guide to Fall Fun!

Fall Activities Near Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill. Fall Fun in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill TX:. Halloween events in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill, TX!. Trunk or Treat's. 10/30/2022 4:00pm - 6:00pm. 10/22/2022 11:00am - 1:00pm. 10/28/2022 6:00pm - 7:00pm. Pumpkin Patches. 10/15/2022 10:00am - 12:00pm.
tribeza.com

Austin’s Top Restaurants Converge at Downtown Fareground Food Hall

The chic indoor and outdoor dining space is home to Henbit, TLV, Little Wu and more amazing eateries. It sounds too good to be true: there’s a place serving some of Austin’s tastiest dishes prepared by some of its finest chefs, all in one spot. You heard me right. No more Ubering or scootering or circling for parking spots just to score a table at your favorite restaurant. No more debating about who wants tacos and who wants ramen and who wants shawarma. No more racking your brain about which bar to hit because it’s all under one roof at a foodie fantasyland called Fareground.
Austonia

Austin's airport consumer satisfaction drops from a year ago, below Texas peers

Flyers are less satisfied with the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport than a year ago, a new study shows. Research firm J.D. Power placed ABIA at No. 15 on a list ranking overall customer satisfaction at large airports, a slip from last year’s spot at No. 7. Other Texas airports secured rankings ahead of Austin, with Dallas Love Field at third, Houston Hobby at eight, and San Antonio International Airport at ninth. Dallas/Ft. Worth ranked eight in the "mega airport" category. The study examined airports based on the following factors: terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail.
cohaitungchi.com

Take a hike. No, really. 10 of Austin’s best hiking trails to take in the beauty of the Hill Country.

If the only walks you take in Austin are to score margaritas at happy hour, you’re missing out. Austin is a city known for its outdoor spaces and swaths of green, but there’s so much to explore it can be hard to know where to start — and easy to return over and again to the places we know and love. For anyone looking to dig a little deeper into the city’s natural beauty, here are 10 hikes you’ll want to put on your list.
KVUE

Halloween events in Austin this month

AUSTIN, Texas — It's practically the first Friday of spooky season, and Austin has Halloween-themed events happening all month long. Click on the event names below for more information if you're ready to get in the spooky spirit. Family-friendly events. Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival is in full swing, rain...
fox7austin.com

Willie Nelson plays at Beto O'Rourke campaign event in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - With Election Day quickly approaching, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke held a campaign event with country music icon Willie Nelson at the Moontower Saloon. . The O'Rourke campaign says over 5,000 people attended. Sporting an Uvalde hat, O'Rourke spoke on a variety of issues including reproductive choice, voter...
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including new Austin Regional Clinic location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Austonia

ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

