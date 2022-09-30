Read full article on original website
roadtirement.com
Texas Hill Country’s Jester King Brewery
This is a post that Sher wrote back in February, 2020 just before we cut short our time as Winter Texans and headed back to Indiana before COVID struck. We just found this and somehow it never got published. So…Here it is. It was a special treat for us...
365thingsaustin.com
Off The Wall At W Austin
Browse through your favorite vinyl and enjoy a new specialty cocktail inside the record room of the W Austin! They’ve teamed up with Waterloo Records to host Off the Wall, where you can pull from their collection of 8,000 records to have it played on their McIntosh turntable. They’ll also have half-off select bottles of wine!
Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase
AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years in its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. I-35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. They strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because it is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
austinot.com
ACL Lineup 2022 – Complete Guide to Local Artists at Austin City Limits Festival
School’s in session, the Longhorns are playing and the temperature’s dipped below 100. Fall is nearly here. And along with weather changes and high school football games, another October tradition is nearly upon us: Austin City Limits Festival 2022. For two weekends in October, Zilker Park transforms into an eight-stage showcase of musical talent and magic.
Houston Chronicle
It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.
ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
7 Austin hotels with amazing pools for your next getaway
You can even book a day pass at these pools.
fox7austin.com
Barton Hill Farms opens for October fun
Barton Hill Farms might be the place to be this October, with a five-acre corn maze with interactive experience, two-and-a-half acre pumpkin patch, and live music every weekend through Nov. 6. The Fall Festival has been an Austin-area favorite since 2012.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin man keeps it weird with museum full of 'creepy' pop culture oddities
AUSTIN, Texas — A walk along Austin's Sixth Street brings visitors to a place where they keep things weird. The Museum of the Weird is a take on the old dime museums of the 1800s, where people would pay 10 cents to see all kinds of oddities. "Live animals,...
macaronikid.com
Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill Guide to Fall Fun!
Fall Activities Near Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill. Fall Fun in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill TX:. Halloween events in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill, TX!. Trunk or Treat's. 10/30/2022 4:00pm - 6:00pm. 10/22/2022 11:00am - 1:00pm. 10/28/2022 6:00pm - 7:00pm. Pumpkin Patches. 10/15/2022 10:00am - 12:00pm.
Willard's Brewery builds fanbase with traditional beers, burgers in Pflugerville
Fistful of Fury Hazy IPA ($6.50, 10 ounces), 7.1% ABV (Brian Rash/Community Impact) For the team at Willard’s Brewery, maintaining a unique presence in an unassuming business district in south Pflugerville is just as important as building brand awareness and sales distribution throughout the country. The facility on Patterson...
tribeza.com
Austin’s Top Restaurants Converge at Downtown Fareground Food Hall
The chic indoor and outdoor dining space is home to Henbit, TLV, Little Wu and more amazing eateries. It sounds too good to be true: there’s a place serving some of Austin’s tastiest dishes prepared by some of its finest chefs, all in one spot. You heard me right. No more Ubering or scootering or circling for parking spots just to score a table at your favorite restaurant. No more debating about who wants tacos and who wants ramen and who wants shawarma. No more racking your brain about which bar to hit because it’s all under one roof at a foodie fantasyland called Fareground.
Austin's airport consumer satisfaction drops from a year ago, below Texas peers
Flyers are less satisfied with the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport than a year ago, a new study shows. Research firm J.D. Power placed ABIA at No. 15 on a list ranking overall customer satisfaction at large airports, a slip from last year’s spot at No. 7. Other Texas airports secured rankings ahead of Austin, with Dallas Love Field at third, Houston Hobby at eight, and San Antonio International Airport at ninth. Dallas/Ft. Worth ranked eight in the "mega airport" category. The study examined airports based on the following factors: terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail.
cohaitungchi.com
Take a hike. No, really. 10 of Austin’s best hiking trails to take in the beauty of the Hill Country.
If the only walks you take in Austin are to score margaritas at happy hour, you’re missing out. Austin is a city known for its outdoor spaces and swaths of green, but there’s so much to explore it can be hard to know where to start — and easy to return over and again to the places we know and love. For anyone looking to dig a little deeper into the city’s natural beauty, here are 10 hikes you’ll want to put on your list.
Halloween events in Austin this month
AUSTIN, Texas — It's practically the first Friday of spooky season, and Austin has Halloween-themed events happening all month long. Click on the event names below for more information if you're ready to get in the spooky spirit. Family-friendly events. Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival is in full swing, rain...
7 Of The Most 'Wow' Outfits Harry Styles' Fans Are Wearing To His Austin Week Of Concerts
Thousands upon thousands of Harry Styles fans have found their way to Austin, TX for his whole week of concerts, and they're doing so in unique style. Moody Center might be finding remnants of fake feathers and sparkly rhinestones littered about the halls for a while, as Texan's outfits exploded with color and included details like a feathered boa.
Video games and classic arcades fill Pinballz Kingdom in Buda
Pinballz Kingdom features classics such as pinball machines and new arcade games. (Photos by Christopher Green/Community Impact) Darren and Mikki Spohn opened the first Pinballz location in Austin in 2010 with the idea of having a family-friendly entertainment place for people to experience. Pinballz features a variety of classic arcade...
fox7austin.com
Willie Nelson plays at Beto O'Rourke campaign event in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - With Election Day quickly approaching, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke held a campaign event with country music icon Willie Nelson at the Moontower Saloon. . The O'Rourke campaign says over 5,000 people attended. Sporting an Uvalde hat, O'Rourke spoke on a variety of issues including reproductive choice, voter...
Rudy's Country Store and BBQ to build new restaurant in Kyle
The conditional use permit was approved on Tuesday.
10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including new Austin Regional Clinic location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Austin Trail of Lights tickets go on sale Thursday
Tickets to this season’s Trail of Lights will go on sale later Thursday morning. The trail is open to the public and admission is free on seven out of the 14 nights. The trail will be available starting Dec. 8 through Dec. 23.
