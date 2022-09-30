Early voting is underway in Illinois: Here's where to vote early in Springfield

Thursday marked the start of early voting in Illinois, as the 2022 General Election is now less than 40 days away.

Those wishing to vote before Nov. 8 can do so in Sangamon County by visiting the election office at 200 S. Ninth St., Room 101, in Springfield on Mondays through Fridays between Sept. 29 and Oct. 28. The Saturdays of Oct. 15, 22 and 29 will also have voting hours between 9 a.m. and noon.

The University of Illinois at Springfield will be a temporary early voting location starting Monday, Oct. 31, and going through Friday, Nov. 4 for select precincts. Only voters in Capital 14, 37, 92, 93 and 99; and Woodside 2 precincts can cast ballots early at the UIS Student Union building from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

That same week, the county election office will have extended voting hours including the weekend. Voters will have from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday to vote early between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6. The last day of early voting is Monday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mail-in voting applications also began distribution on Thursday and will be available until Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Through the county election office, there are also several options to secure a vote-by-mail application whether at the office, over-the-phone or electronically. These ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and will be counted up until two weeks after the election.