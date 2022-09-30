ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 2

the one guy here
2d ago

As a independent, anyone who wants a liberal or a Democrat right now in this state needs to watch what's really going in other states! they are a disaster and that's the last thing we need here! I don't always agree with Noem but I would rather have the policies of the right for the time being! Sorry but the left has done enough to tank this country and had their chance to fix things and all they have done is take money put of hard working Americans and give it away! If you want the lefts policies, then move to a blue state......

Reply
4
Related
KEVN

2022 South Dakota Gubernatorial Debate

The early evening news on KEVN. ‘This is where the adrenaline starts’, for riders at the Annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup. The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday.
ELECTIONS
hubcityradio.com

Recap of Friday night’s Governor Debate in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The three candidates for Governor of the South Dakota held their first debate Friday night in Rapid City. The three candidates are the incumbent Governor Kristi Noem(R), & her challengers, Representative Jamie Smith(D) & Tracey Quint(L). On Wednesday, Governor Noem announced her plans to eliminate the grocery...
RAPID CITY, SD
KPVI Newschannel 6

South Dakota gubernatorial candidates spar over Medicaid expansion

(The Center Square) - South Dakota's three gubernatorial candidates argued over the taxpayer cost of Medicaid expansion and the elimination of sales tax on groceries in their only scheduled debate before the November election. Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem continuously linked Democrat Jamie Smith to President Joe Biden, while Smith...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Rapid City, SD
Government
hubcityradio.com

Board of Regents provides an update on SB55

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Board of Regents held an online review of the progress they have made in responding to SB55. That bill was passed in last years legislature and laid out efficiency goals for the Regents and the six state universities. Regents Executive Director Brian Maher says they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota Transportation Committee met Thursday

PIERRE, S.D.(DRGNews)- The South Dakota Transportation Commission met Thursday in Pierre. Department Secretary Joel Jundt said their transportation plan was accepted by the federal government. Jundt said they also had their electric vehicle charging port plan approved. Jundt says it will take some time to get those charging stations online.
PIERRE, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Vermillion Plain Talk

Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement

Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
RAPID CITY, SD
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Governor race: “Betsy is the real deal.”

To the Editor: As election day in Oregon draws near, we’ve heard candidates’ positions on nearly all the issues of the day. Homelessness, crime, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural divide, and the list goes on. One subject which has received little attention in the race for Oregon’s next Governor is management skills and the proven ability to run a large organization. Oregon’s general fund budget is in the $ 30 Billion range and the all funds budget is well over $100 Billion. State employees number over 40,000 with thousands more under contract work. That puts our state in a class of big business along with Intel, Nike, large hospital chains and Oregon’s largest organizations. Not a place for the untested, inexperienced, or timid CEO. In recent years, Oregon’s governance has been conspicuous by its failures. Our state’s management structure is a textbook example of the well-known Peter Principle. One need only recall such fine examples of management as the Columbia Crossing, the Employment Department’s handling of claims during Covid and recent attempts to develop comprehensive user-friendly web sites.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Fox Sioux Falls#Kevn#Republican#Democratic#The Sdsu Poll
sdpb.org

The future of nursing homes in South Dakota

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. U.S. Senator Tom Daschle joins moderator Chuck Raasch and featured guest journalist Jonathan Karl on stage at SDSU. Today the men discuss democracy around the world and the perils of this moment. They also talk about how today's politicians can go months and months without taking questions from an independent press.
HEALTH SERVICES
Mix 97-3

What is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com All About?

The other day I was watching the NFL games on our local affiliate and a commercial popped up plugging a Sioux Falls website I had never heard of before. It got me asking myself, what is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com all about?. When you go to the website, it references a ordinance in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Millions on the way for South Dakota railroads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is the recipient of two federal grants from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to enhance railroad safety and efficiency, according to a release from the U.S. DOT. Over $4 million is being awarded in the form of three grants, one of which...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
sdpb.org

Broken Arrow in South Dakota: Averting nuclear disaster

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. As of Friday, two million customers in Southwest Florida are still without power. We talk to Red Cross volunteer Charla Imrie who is providing aid in Orlando. If you want to help, visit redcross.org.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KELOLAND TV

Where are the best nachos in South Dakota?

(WXIN) – There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos — getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. In the interest of keeping us all well fed, the food-centric website Mashed has attempted to single out the “absolute best” nachos in each state, citing not only reviews from Tripadvisor and FourSquare, but assessments from Eater, Axios and even ESPN, along with critiques and best-of lists from local newspapers.
RESTAURANTS
KELOLAND TV

Will it snow in South Dakota this October?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy