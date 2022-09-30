ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

ASU football uniform combination vs. USC met with clamors for Sun Devils' win vs. Trojans

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils are donning white and gold for their Pac-12 football game on Saturday night against USC.

The ASU football team will wear white shoes, white socks, white pants, white gloves, a white jersey and a gold helmet for their game against the Trojans in Los Angeles.

The uniform combination features maroon numbers and lettering. A pitchfork is on the side of the helmet.

The Sun Devils announced the look on their ASU football Twitter account with a video that included the caption "So fresh and so clean."

Fans call for ASU to upset USC in post about uniforms:

While some appeared to like ASU's uniform combination for the game against USC, many just clamored for the team to win and spring the upset over the No. 6 ranked Trojans in Saturday's game.

Getting the upset on Saturday won't come easily. ASU is a 25.5-point underdog in the game, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

