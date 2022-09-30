ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX 43

Annual Adams County Apple Harvest Festival closed Sunday

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision. Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on. But the remnants of Ian were too much and the...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
WGAL

A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley

Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Family First Health

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 29’s hometown heroes donated their time, tools, and skills. Staffers with Family First Health performed free dental services for children in York. They hit the road in a mobile unit, providing cleaning, x-rays, and more outside the Community Progress Council, which hosted the dental day.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic ball machine clock sculpture in Strawberry Square will have a new home in central Pa.

The iconic 41-foot Chockablock Clock sculpture that has stood in the atrium of Strawberry Square in Harrisburg for 34 years has found a new home. In July, Harristown Enterprises, which owns Strawberry Square, had announced that the sculpture would be removed to remodel the first floor stage and performance area and build a cantilevered second floor conference and meeting room.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) — Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch” — is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- In Pennsylvania, you'll find plenty of great options for Mexican food. From Philadelphia's Tequilas to Harrisburg's Tres Hermanos to Pittsburgh's El Burro Comedor, there are several excellent choices. If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in a fun and casual atmosphere, try the following places. Tequilas in Philadelphia. If...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘Rooted in progress’: State officials announce 2023 Farm Show theme | Five for the Weekend

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which will be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg from Jan. 7-14, will be "Rooted in Progress." The post ‘Rooted in progress’: State officials announce 2023 Farm Show theme | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court

Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
CAMP HILL, PA
WGAL

Pop-up kids consignment event just in time for Halloween

Just in time for spooky season, John and Tracy Panase are hosting a pop-up kids' consignment event. The goal is to help families save money while making sure their kids are decked out for Halloween. “Prices are going up, we feel like we are out of control with, you know,...
MANHEIM, PA

