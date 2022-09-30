Read full article on original website
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
Major retailer plans to hire 400 people in Dauphin CountyKristen WaltersDauphin County, PA
Pa. Farm Show to return in 2023 with butter sculpture, milkshakes and more
The countdown begins for the next Pennsylvania Farm Show. During a visit Friday at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in York County, state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding revealed some details about the 2023 show. “Each year, a theme is chosen for the Pennsylvania Farm Show to celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture....
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
Annual Adams County Apple Harvest Festival closed Sunday
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision. Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on. But the remnants of Ian were too much and the...
3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Pennsylvania, you might want to consider the following places.
A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley
Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
'Rooted in Progress:' theme for 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show unveiled
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It is officially 100 days until the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. And on Friday, the theme for the event was unveiled. "Rooted in Progress" will "honor our roots and vision for the future," officials say. "The rooted piece sort of grounds us, and the...
Hometown Hero: Family First Health
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 29’s hometown heroes donated their time, tools, and skills. Staffers with Family First Health performed free dental services for children in York. They hit the road in a mobile unit, providing cleaning, x-rays, and more outside the Community Progress Council, which hosted the dental day.
Iconic ball machine clock sculpture in Strawberry Square will have a new home in central Pa.
The iconic 41-foot Chockablock Clock sculpture that has stood in the atrium of Strawberry Square in Harrisburg for 34 years has found a new home. In July, Harristown Enterprises, which owns Strawberry Square, had announced that the sculpture would be removed to remodel the first floor stage and performance area and build a cantilevered second floor conference and meeting room.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) — Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch” — is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, you'll find plenty of great options for Mexican food. From Philadelphia's Tequilas to Harrisburg's Tres Hermanos to Pittsburgh's El Burro Comedor, there are several excellent choices. If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in a fun and casual atmosphere, try the following places. Tequilas in Philadelphia. If...
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
New playground added to 150-year-old central Pa. church
Duncannon’s Church of God, which celebrated its 150th anniversary on Sept. 25, built a playground for public use over the summer. The church, at 2 Muhlenberg St., invites all to come and see. The church was formed in 1872, and initially met at the Duncannon School. In 1873 a...
‘Rooted in progress’: State officials announce 2023 Farm Show theme | Five for the Weekend
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which will be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg from Jan. 7-14, will be "Rooted in Progress." The post ‘Rooted in progress’: State officials announce 2023 Farm Show theme | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
A message for Harrisburg leaders as children die: Do something! | Opinion
When a 15-year-old is violently killed in any community, our leaders must stand up, collectively, and give voice to the sadness and trauma wrought by such violence and useless death. In such moments, our leaders must rise and tell us what they will do to seek out the causes of...
York church to hold auction on Oct. 1 where buyers can go home with history
YORK, Pa. — A unique auction will be held in York this weekend. Everything inside the former Trinity Lutheran Church, located on 591 Linden Avenue, will go to the highest bidders. The church along North West Street has been around since the 1890s. Some of the furniture inside even...
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court
Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
Pop-up kids consignment event just in time for Halloween
Just in time for spooky season, John and Tracy Panase are hosting a pop-up kids' consignment event. The goal is to help families save money while making sure their kids are decked out for Halloween. “Prices are going up, we feel like we are out of control with, you know,...
