Biden condemns Russian attempts to annex Ukrainian territory

President Joe Biden has joined other Western leaders in condemning Russian attempts to annex parts of Ukraine.

As the war in Ukraine drags on, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions that held referendums universally denounced as illegitimate.

"The United States condemns Russia’s fraudulent attempt today to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory," Biden said in the statement. "Russia is violating international law, trampling on the United Nations Charter, and showing its contempt for peaceful nations everywhere."

Biden stressed again that the actions have "no legitimacy" and that the United States will continue honoring Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

"We will continue to support Ukraine’s efforts to regain control of its territory by strengthening its hand militarily and diplomatically, including through the $1.1 billion in additional security assistance the United States announced this week," he said.

Ukraine has made stunning gains in the war over the last month, which led Putin to hold the sham annexation referendums.

Putin signed the accession agreements on Friday to annex the occupied regions of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

He also warned that Russia would defend its newly claimed territory, saying, "We will protect our land using all our forces, and we will do everything to ensure people’s securities."

Along with condemning Putin's actions, the U.S. and its allies are rolling out new sanctions today imposing costs on people and entities inside and outside of Russia that provide support to the annexation efforts. Biden is also calling on Congress to approve more funding to support Ukraine in the war.

"We will rally the international community to both denounce these moves and to hold Russia accountable," Biden said. "We will continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment it needs to defend itself, undeterred by Russia’s brazen effort to redraw the borders of its neighbor. And I look forward to signing legislation from Congress that will provide an additional $12 billion to support Ukraine."