Depth And Injury Questions Remain At Cornerback As Ryan Day Says Freshmen JK Johnson, Jyaire Brown Will Continue to See "Significant Time"

Miyan Williams has been a constant in Ohio State's offense this season, and he's well on his way to another solid performance after two quarters of action against Rutgers. The third-year running back took a carry 32 yards to put Ohio State into the red zone on the opening drive for the offense. The Buckeyes then lined up in the I formation for the third consecutive contest, with Cade Stover and Gee Scott Jr. at tight end and Mitch Rossi at fullback, while Josh Fryar was also on the field as an extra blocker wearing No. 41. Those players, along with the offensive line, provided enough push for Williams to score.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO