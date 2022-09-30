Depth And Injury Questions Remain At Cornerback As Ryan Day Says Freshmen JK Johnson, Jyaire Brown Will Continue to See "Significant Time"

Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Dominates Rutgers Again, A Fake-Punt Fiasco Goes Viral and Miyan Williams Joins Two Buckeye Greats in the Record Books
Happy Michigan State week, Eleven Warriors readers. Ohio State is 5-0 and on the go after defeating Rutgers, and I'm sure you all know what the best part about being 5-0 is... Wait. One more quick thing. Check out this monster block from Cade Stover. OK, have a good Monday....
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 5
Ohio State's 2022 season has gone mostly to plan. While many teams in the country have had some tight games, the Buckeyes have more or less handled their opponents so far this year. As conference play continues to ramp up, the games could get more interesting. The Scarlet and Gray...
Football: Smith-Njigba, Martinez among 14 Buckeyes on status report ahead of Rutgers matchup
The Ohio State football team rushes onto the field prior to kickoff during the No. 3 Ohio State-Wisconsin game Sept. 24. Ohio State won 52-21. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As 23-Point Favorites Over Michigan State
Ahead of its first road game of the season, Ohio State is favored by more than three touchdowns over Michigan State, as the Buckeyes open as 23-point favorites over the Spartans. Ohio State remains unbeaten, taking care of business through its first five games of the season. While the Buckeyes...
Eleven Warriors
Miyan Williams Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for Five-Touchdown Performance Against Rutgers
Miyan Williams added another accolade to his resume on Monday when the Big Ten named him offensive player of the week following his performance against Rutgers. Williams was unstoppable on Saturday, carrying the football 21 times for 189 yards and five touchdowns and powering the Buckeyes to a 49-10 win over the Scarlet Knights. His five scores tied him with Pete Johnson and Keith Byars for the Ohio State single-game rushing touchdown record.
Eleven Warriors
65 Buckeyes See Action As Starters Continue to See Majority of Playing Time in 49-10 Win over Rutgers
Even though Ohio State cruised to an easy victory against Rutgers as expected, opportunities for the Buckeyes’ backups to play remained limited in their fifth game of the season. Although Ohio State seized firm control of its annual tilt with the Scarlet Knights by halftime, the Buckeyes kept their...
Eleven Warriors
Denzel Burke To Wear No. 10 For Ohio State's Matchup With Rutgers
After a rough start to his sophomore season, perhaps a number change will put Denzel Burke in the right mindset to finish the year strong. The sophomore cornerback will sport No. 10 on Saturday in Ohio State's matchup with Rutgers after starting the year wearing No. 5 as one of the Buckeyes' starters in the defensive backfield.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Unhorsed the Scarlet Knights With an Unstoppable Rushing Attack and Aggressive Defense
The State University of New Jersey found itself in a state of intense discomfort Saturday night in Columbus as the Buckeyes of Ohio State ran wild on Homecoming. In a season honoring the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, the game was a bit of an ode to the game of yesteryear, with a relentless rushing attack by Miyan Williams and a defensive front that bullied the Scarlet Knights all night long.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Safety Tanner McCalister Sidelined With Injury in First Quarter Against Rutgers
Injuries continue to pile up in the Ohio State secondary. Starting Buckeye nickel safety Tanner McCalister left the field with two trainers in the first quarter and went to the medical tent, and reappeared without his helmet thereafter. McCalister missed Ohio State's Week 3 matchup with an injury, and Ronnie Hickman said this past week that the Oklahoma State transfer has been dealing with a groin issue.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Continues Blowout Streak Against Rutgers As Miyan Williams Runs for Five Touchdowns in 49-10 Win
Ohio State’s ninth annual game against Rutgers looked a lot like the first eight. Just like every previous game since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014, Ohio State cruised to a decisive victory over the Scarlet Knights on Saturday, winning 49-10 to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Michigan State opens as a huge home underdog vs. Ohio State
The Spartans are reeling, and have one of the best teams in the country coming to East Lansing in Week 6...
Look: Ohio State Suffered Another Tough Injury Loss Today
Ohio State's already banged up defensive backfield took another tough injury blow on Saturday. With Cam Brown, Jordan Hancock and Cameron Martinez all already out vs. Rutgers, now it appears the Buckeyes are down Tanner McCalister who was helped off the field only to return to the sideline without his helmet.
Eleven Warriors
Miyan Williams Shines in First Half, Scores Three Touchdowns to Push Ohio State in Front of Rutgers
Miyan Williams has been a constant in Ohio State's offense this season, and he's well on his way to another solid performance after two quarters of action against Rutgers. The third-year running back took a carry 32 yards to put Ohio State into the red zone on the opening drive for the offense. The Buckeyes then lined up in the I formation for the third consecutive contest, with Cade Stover and Gee Scott Jr. at tight end and Mitch Rossi at fullback, while Josh Fryar was also on the field as an extra blocker wearing No. 41. Those players, along with the offensive line, provided enough push for Williams to score.
Eleven Warriors
Miyan Williams' Big Day and a Stingy Defense Power Ohio State to 49-10 Drubbing of Rutgers
Death, taxes, Ohio State clobbering Rutgers. The Buckeyes put on a homecoming show, rolling Rutgers 49-10 Saturday, marking the ninth straight game in which Ohio State has hung 49 or more points on the Scarlet Knights, the longest such streak by any team against a single opponent in the AP Poll era.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Ryan Day, Rutgers' Greg Schiano Engage Shouting Match Following Fake Punt
In a blowout win for the Buckeyes, arguably the biggest fireworks of the game came midway through the fourth quarter. With Ohio State leading 49-10, the Buckeyes were set to give Rutgers the ball with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game. Or at least that's what everyone thought was going to happen.
Ryan Day Has Honest Admission On Ohio State's Fake Punt In Fourth Quarter
Ohio State took Rutgers to the woodshed on Saturday. However, a controversial moment occurred in the fourth quarter. Up 49-10 early in the final frame, Buckeyes punter Jesse Mirco took off on a fake punt and picked up a first down. Mirco was hit by a Rutgers player late out...
Eleven Warriors
Staff Score Predictions, Picks Against the Spread and Eleven Warriors Prop Bets
The Scarlet Knights come to Columbus with a 3-1 record ahead of its Big Ten clash against the Buckeyes. In its first non-primetime game in three weeks, Ohio State is set to host Rutgers for each school's second Big Ten game of the season Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
ESPN Computer's National Title Prediction After Week 5
It's never too early to start looking at who will play in the 2023 National Championship game. We're already five weeks into the college football season and ESPN's FPI has Alabama and Ohio State on a collision course to play in the biggest game of the season. That shouldn't be...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day, Josh Proctor, Parker Fleming Speak at Ohio State Skull Session Ahead of Rutgers Matchup
Ryan Day kept things simple at Ohio State Skull Session Saturday. The Buckeye head coach said Ohio State is "going to try to play the best game we've played to date" against its second Big Ten opponent, as Rutgers tries to put the first blemish on the Buckeyes' record. Day,...
C.J. Stroud’s Heisman Trophy campaign hits first bump in the road against Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It was pretty apparent that C.J. Stroud had been waiting all game for a chance to get off a deep ball in Ohio State football’s 49-10 win over Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights adopted a philosophy that most teams have tried to use against the Buckeyes this season by constantly keeping two safeties deep, doing everything in their power to limit explosive plays in the passing game, and it was working. Stroud was 10 of 16 for 127 yards in the first half, with only three completions being for more than 20 yards. Two went to Emeka Egbuka for 20 and 27 yards, while another went to Julian Fleming for a 36-yard touchdown.
