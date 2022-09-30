Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
The untold story of the first black millionaire of Florida.Alissa RoseFlorida State
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Click10.com
Police: Miami-Dade police officer arrested after discharging gun in public
SUNRISE, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested over the weekend in Sunrise, authorities confirmed. Thomas De Jesus Cedre, 40, was taken into custody Saturday by the Sunrise Police Department on charges of possession of cocaine and discharging a firearm in public. Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez...
Click10.com
Deputies arrest man for DUI following fiery crash in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County have made an arrest following a fiery traffic crash that happened Saturday morning. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday regarding a crash near the 1100 block of South State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.
WPB woman charged with stealing teacup Yorkie from pet store
A 43-year-old West Palm Beach woman is facing a grand theft charge after authorities say she stole a puppy valued at $4,500 from a pet store last week. Melissa Strong ran out of Star Pups Inc. in suburban West Palm Beach with an 8-week old female teacup Yorkshire terrier on Thursday after she entered the store and asked to see some small dogs, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
WSVN-TV
Man killed in Pompano Beach hit-and-run
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for the driver who, they said, fatally struck a man in Pompano Beach and took off. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near Southeast Sixth Avenue and East Atlantic Boulevard, just after 7 p.m., Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw34.com
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian was killed following a hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach, deputies say. At 7:04 on Oct.1 the driver of a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG was traveling westbound on East Atlantic Boulevard in the left thru lane. According to a witness statement, a pedestrian...
850wftl.com
WPB Police arrest woman for allegedly stealing teacup Yorkie
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – Palm Beach County officials arrested a woman who they say stole a teacup Yorkie worth $4,500 from a local store in West Palm Beach. 43-year-old Melissa Strong was taken into custody and is facing a felony charge after she walked into the store, asked to see the small dogs, and then ran out with the little pup, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s said.
Click10.com
Friends mourn Pompano Beach hit-and-run victim
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident in Pompano Beach. A tarp could be seen covering a man’s body on east Atlantic Boulevard for much of Saturday evening. Beside the victim’s remains was a silver sedan. Deputies roped off...
Click10.com
Driver shot in face in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, witnesses say
MIAMI – A shooting shook up Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday night. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Southwest Eighth Street and 19th Avenue. Witnesses say a driver was stopped at a red light when another driver in a pickup truck pulled up alongside him, shot the victim in the face, and then took off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Sunrise Man Accused of Kidnapping, Beating Girl in Lauderdale Lakes
Reports of the possible kidnapping of a juvenile girl in Lauderdale Lakes resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were responding to a call about a suspicious incident around 8 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 2100 block of N. State Road 7.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward Detectives solve 12-year murder case
More than ten years after a man was found murdered in his home, forensic evidence, witness interviews and persistent detective work, led Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators to the killer. According to the official police report on August 30, 2010, BSO deputies responded to call of a suspicious incident...
Click10.com
Man, woman shot outside home in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating after a home was shot up overnight. The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of Northwest 47th Avenue. A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as bullet holes could be seen in two windows of...
calleochonews.com
Man arrested for a voyeurism act at Walmart
The man was arrested for voyeurism after he was caught on camera placing his phone underneath the victim’s dress. After a man was captured on camera in a voyeurism act at the North Lauderdale Walmart, authorities from the Broward Sheriff’s Office started looking for the offender. Fortunately, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Pembroke Park Police Department officially launches
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Pembroke Park Police Department officially took over law enforcement duties in the town on Friday. A ceremony at town hall that swore in 11 officers was held on Wednesday to mark the occasion. Officers showed off new uniforms and police vehicles. The mayor and...
cw34.com
Woman killed by car while jaywalking in Pompano Beach, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was struck and killed by a car in Pompano Beach and deputies said she was jaywalking at the time. The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting a vehicle hit a pedestrian near N. Dixie Highway and W. Sample Road. The driver remained on scene to speak to deputies.
cw34.com
Armed robbery at Dollar Tree, deputies need your help
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an armed robber. An unidentified man robbed the Dollar Tree on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach on July 2nd at 10 p.m. According to surveillance video released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he is light-skinned, wearing...
Click10.com
16-year-old arrested in fatal southwest Miami-Dade Walmart shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A teenager faces a second-degree murder charge after he shot and killed a man inside a busy southwest Miami-Dade Walmart Wednesday, police said Thursday. Malachi Allah, 16, also faces charges of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor and discharging a...
Fort Myers Man Killed Walking On I-75 In Broward County
Body “Tumbled And Rolled” After Being Hit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 26-year-old Fort Myers man was killed early this morning after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on I-75. There is no pedestrian walkway on the Interstate. According to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Fire at Mobile Home In NW Miami-Dade Took Everything, Including Their 4 Dogs and 1 Cat
A fire at a mobile home in Northwest Miami-Dade forced a woman and her daughter to run for their lives last week. Tiffany Munoz lived in the mobile home with her mother and was thankful to make it out alive, but they lost everything, including five of their beloved pets. The fire took the lives of their four dogs and one cat.
Click10.com
Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 1:00 p.m. near the 150 block of Northeast 60th street. Authorities arrived and found one male shot and multiple casings on the ground. Detectives...
Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 1