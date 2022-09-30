Deborah Acklin steps down from role as president and CEO at WQED

PITTSBURGH — After 12 years as president and CEO of WQED, Deborah Acklin is stepping down from the role following a diagnosis of nonsmoker’s lung cancer, according to a release from WQED.

Acklin’s last day will be Sept. 30. She will focus on her medical treatments.

“Leading WQED — my hometown PBS and classical music station — has been a singular professional honor,” Acklin said in a prepared statement. “Growing up, these were almost the only channels we watched and listened to. Day one on the job, I met Fred Rogers, and it all instantly crystallized for me. I hope I’ve been a worthy student of his life’s example. Thank you, Pittsburgh!”

