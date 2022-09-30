Read full article on original website
Watch: Wake Forest RB Justice Ellison Grinds Out A Great Performance
Wake Forest running back Justice Ellison left it all on the field in their 31-21 victory over No.23 FSU. Ellison carried the rock 18 time, amassing 114 yards and a score. He was clutch on several key runs that kept the chains moving and put the Deacs in a position to win.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Snap Judgments: Clemson 30, N.C. State 20
CLEMSON — No. 5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0) defeated No. 10 N.C. State (4-1, 0-1) 30-20 on Saturday night. Initial, immediate observations are below. — Clemson played impressive complementary football tonight. Tigers were the better team start to finish and top to bottom. Leading with these three points:. 1) What...
Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield on UNC: 'They don’t like me. I’m not a big fan of them'
Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield had some strong words for the North Carolina fanbase during a press conference on Wednesday. Hollifield, a native of Shelby, N.C., and former four-star recruit was heavily recruited by the Tar Heels in the Class of 2018 and made seven official and unofficial visits to Chapel Hill while in high school. The two teams face off Saturday at 3:30 pm in Chapel Hill. It is the Tar Heels' ACC opener.
Watch: UNC QB Drake Maye Continues His Mastery vs. Virginia Tech
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye's masterful freshman season continued with an amazing performance in the Tar Heels' 41-10 win over Virginia Tech. Maye completed 26 of 36 passes for 363 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win while adding 73 yards and 2 rushing scores on 13 carries. On the season, Maye is responsible for 22 touchdowns and only one turnover.
Tar Heels unveil uniform combination against Virginia Tech
The UNC football program is getting set to host Virginia Tech in Week 5 as they look to get things back on track following a loss to Notre Dame. UNC enters this game at 3-1 overall but this will be the first Atlantic Coast Conference game for the Tar Heels, offering perhaps a reset. Despite the loss to Notre Dame, UNC has the chance to bounce back right away and get their ACC schedule off to a great start. When UNC does hit the field on Saturday, they will do so in the following uniform combination for Cancer Awareness game in Chapel...
Watch: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina | ACC Football Highlights (2022)
Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina: The North Carolina Tar Heels got revenge on the Virginia Tech Hokies to a tune of 41-10 on Saturday in Kenan Stadium. Quarterback Drake Maye's masterful freshman season continued with an amazing performance in the win. Maye completed 26 of 36 passes for 363 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win while adding 73 yards and 2 rushing scores on 13 carries. On the season, Maye is responsible for 22 touchdowns and only one turnover. Defensively, the Tar Heels had their best performance of the year so far, holding the Hokies to 270 total yards. Cedric Gray was everywhere on defense for the Heels, finishing with 7 tackles and an interception in the win.
