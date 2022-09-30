ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

local21news.com

Pennsylvania Red Cross is sending relief to Florida

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne CO. — The Greater Pennsylvania region of the American Red Cross is sending volunteers down to Florida to help the over thirty three thousand displaced from Hurricane Ian. There are currently 780 Red Cross Volunteers working in Florida but more will be sent from everywhere. 10 people...
FLORIDA STATE
local21news.com

Local firefighters sent to South Carolina to aid in hurricane relief

According to a press release sent by the City of Harrisburg, the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire currently has eight firefighters stationed in Charleston, South Carolina, where Ian will likely make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane. The firefighters heading south will be there as members of the Pennsylvania Task Force...
CHARLESTON, SC
local21news.com

Trailer park employee deposits tenants' checks to pay her rent

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have charged a trailer park employee for stealing money from tenants that was supposed to go towards their rent, but instead went solely to her own rent, according to Middlesex Township Police Department. On September 13, police were called to Country Manor Mobile...
MIDDLESEX, PA
Florida State

