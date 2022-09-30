Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Pennsylvania Red Cross is sending relief to Florida
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne CO. — The Greater Pennsylvania region of the American Red Cross is sending volunteers down to Florida to help the over thirty three thousand displaced from Hurricane Ian. There are currently 780 Red Cross Volunteers working in Florida but more will be sent from everywhere. 10 people...
local21news.com
'Rooted in Progress:' theme for 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show unveiled
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It is officially 100 days until the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. And on Friday, the theme for the event was unveiled. "Rooted in Progress" will "honor our roots and vision for the future," officials say. "The rooted piece sort of grounds us, and the...
local21news.com
Local firefighters sent to South Carolina to aid in hurricane relief
According to a press release sent by the City of Harrisburg, the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire currently has eight firefighters stationed in Charleston, South Carolina, where Ian will likely make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane. The firefighters heading south will be there as members of the Pennsylvania Task Force...
local21news.com
Trailer park employee deposits tenants' checks to pay her rent
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have charged a trailer park employee for stealing money from tenants that was supposed to go towards their rent, but instead went solely to her own rent, according to Middlesex Township Police Department. On September 13, police were called to Country Manor Mobile...
local21news.com
Fake PSP troops are threatening to arrest you unless you give out gift cards
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are advising the public about a recent scam where people have been posing as PSP troops, threatening to arrest you unless you give them gift cards. In an official press release from PSP, officials say that a legitimate company or...
