click orlando
Ocala police and Marion County deputies rescue FHP vehicle stuck in flood waters
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office pulled a Florida Highway patrol car from flooded waters, according to a Facebook post by Ocala police. The trooper was in the car on Thursday evening when the road washed out, according to the...
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s search for hurricane victims
WAUCHULA, Fla. (WCJB) - Search teams from Marion County are checking on areas in Hardee County that were damaged by Hurricane Ian. Airboat and dive teams from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office searched abandoned homes and vehicles on Sunday for potential victims. A Florida Highway Patrol car was found...
Florida police rescue 32-year-old macaw after Hurricane Ian
Florida police officers helped rescue a 32-year-old macaw after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to across the state.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police host their national night out Tuesday evening. It starts at 5 p.m. and is free to the public. Officials say to bring cash for food vendors. Two public meetings are open for Ocala residents who want to learn more about redistricting. It’s at...
ocala-news.com
OPD, MCSO officers deployed to Hardee County as part of Hurricane Ian response team
A multi-agency Hurricane Ian response team including law enforcement officers from the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived in Hardee County on Friday to assist with search and rescue efforts. The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office stated that an “extreme number of rescue calls” have been received...
WCJB
Man in Alachua County arrested on burglary and fleeing and eluding charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Captain, Lavinia Duglia, 55, was trying to break into a home near the 300 block of SE Wacahoota Rd in Micanopy. After...
WCJB
Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night. A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night. Jones wouldn’t leave until she...
WCJB
OPD and MCSO continue their search and rescue efforts in Hardee County
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders throughout North Central Florida headed south to help the counties most affected by hurricane Ian. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office along with the Ocala Police Department left Friday morning for Hardee County to participate in a multi-agency hurricane relief effort. This team...
Florida woman sees car she thought was skipping the gas line, pulls gun on them, gets arrested
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida woman is sitting in the Lee County Jail Sunday after pulling a gun on a car she thought was skipping the line to get gas at a Fort Myers gas station. The Fort Myers Police Department said 59-year-old Terri Lynn Johns was arrested...
WCJB
Burglar arrested after car chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Captain, 55-year-old Lavinia Duglia was trying to break into a home near the three-hundred block of Southeast Wacahoota road in Micanopy. After...
VIDEO: Florida deputies form human chain to rescue woman from floodwaters
Deputies in Florida formed a human chain to rescue a woman whose car was swept away by an extreme current in floodwaters.
850wftl.com
Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
WESH
Deputies: 38-year-old missing Marion County man found safe
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a man reported missing has been found safe. The 38-year-old man had been last seen leaving his home Sunday afternoon. Deputies said the man was later found and returned safely to his home.
click orlando
Motorcyclist thrown from vehicle in Lake County crash, hit and killed in second crash, according to FHP
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Leesburg is dead after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 57-year-old Leesburg man was driving his Harley Davidson northbound on County Road 473 when a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 59-year-old Leesburg man driving southbound on County Road 473 attempted to make a left turn into gas station parking lot, traveling into the path of the motorcycle, troopers said.
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple ponder where to go
FORT MYERS, FLA. — No place in Florida seemed to have suffered more damage from Hurricane Ian than the town of Fort Myers Beach, located on Estero Island along the state's southwest coast. One official who flew over the community estimates that 80% of the structures will have to...
850wftl.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
(ORMOND BEACH, FL) – A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. According to authorities, the woman was killed when she was hit by a storm surge wave at Ormond Beach and got pulled away. She was initially rescued by a family member but was pulled out a second time. She was rescued again by a family member and was on the shore when EMS arrived, but they were unable to save her.
wmfe.org
Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county. The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.
WESH
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
ocala-news.com
OPD hurricane response team to assist with search and rescue efforts in Hardee County
The Ocala Police Department is deploying a Hurricane Ian response team to Hardee County to take part in a multi-agency relief effort that will include search and rescue missions. “Our hearts go out to every Florida resident who has been severely impacted by this catastrophic storm,” stated Ocala Police Chief...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights AdviniaCare
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Alzheimer’s Awareness Month ends, we tell you about a new memory care facility coming to Ocala. All that and more on this week’s episode of the Weekly Buzz.
