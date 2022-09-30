Bass Fishing League Competitor Anthony Ell of Stanhope, New Jersey, Wins Special Favorite Edition Lowe Stinger 198 Boat. TULSA, Okla. (Sept. 28, 2022) – The next time Phoenix Bass Fishing League competitor Anthony Ell launches his boat at a Northeast Division event, he expects that quite a few more heads will be turning to scope out his new rig. The 52-year-old boater from Stanhope, New Jersey, was selected from the hundreds of thousands of entries into the online sweepstakes courtesy of Favorite Fishing and Major League Fishing (MLF) and was awarded his beautiful new boat on the final day of competition at the Bass Pro Tour Stage Seven event at Mille Lacs Lake.

