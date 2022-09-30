Read full article on original website
Nick Saban gives honest Jalen Milroe take after win vs Arkansas
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) blew out the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Unfortunately for Alabama, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe had to step in to replace starting quarterback Bryce Young after Young left the game with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter.
Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers
Tom Brady made sure to give the respect and credit that Patrick Mahomes is due after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers, 41-31, with Mahomes playing a starring role once again with three touchdowns and just one interception. The 27-year-old […] The post Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Raiders
The Denver Broncos are set to have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 4. While the Broncos are heading into the matchup 2-1 on the season and tied for first in the division, the Raiders are heading into it winless. The matchup will feature two teams with new head coaches and offenses that have yet to really establish an identity for themselves. Will the Broncos be able to get a win against their bitter rival? Or will they be heading out of Sin City with a loss? Let’s discuss some Broncos Week 4 bold predictions.
‘He didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion’: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s official update after scary Tua Tagovailoa injury
It hasn’t been the kindest of weeks to Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals facing back and ankle problems, and then he proceeded to take a violent blow to the head during the second quarter of the ensuing game, with many fearing the worst for the 24-year old after he was carted off the field. Thankfully, there has been nothing but good news for the Dolphins ever since, with head coach Mike McDaniel reiterating that Tagovailoa’s condition is only getting better.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz gets brutally honest on his sluggish Week 4 performance vs. Cowboys
Through four weeks in the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders have more questions than answers on the offensive side of the ball. On the heels of a lackluster performance in the Commanders’ home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Carson Wentz struggled to get going in the 25-10 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in Week […] The post Commanders QB Carson Wentz gets brutally honest on his sluggish Week 4 performance vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mitchell Trubisky: 3 bold predictions for Steelers QB in Week 4 vs. Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season hasn’t gotten off to a great start. They managed to pull off a surprising upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, but looked largely lifeless over their next two contests against the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns. A big reason for those losses was the performance of their new quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Knee-jerk reaction to the NY Jets’ second comeback victory
The offense came alive when it mattered most and the defense did its part in the clutch. The New York Jets have a .500 record. They have not been able to say such a thing this late in the season since they were 3-3 through six games in 2018. After...
Former WWE star turned doctor goes off on Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injuries
Tua Tagovailoa’s injury during the Miami Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals was one of the most bone-chilling moments in the last few years. After seemingly being concussed in their Week 3 game, the quarterback fell down hard after taking a sack. Immediately, fans were worried for the health of Tagovailoa, as he […] The post Former WWE star turned doctor goes off on Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh explains controversial decision to not kick easy FG in tie game vs. Bills
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line late in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills. The catch is the game was tied, and an easy field goal for Justin Tucker would have given the Ravens a 23-20 lead. Instead, star quarterback Lamar Jackson was […] The post Ravens coach John Harbaugh explains controversial decision to not kick easy FG in tie game vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'Unreal': Bills Coach Sean McDermott Details Season-Ending Injury
Per Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott, offensive lineman Tommy Doyle appeared fine after the end of Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Brian Hoyer’s injury vs. Packers means it’s Bailey Zappe time for Patriots with Mac Jones already hurt
It’s Bailey Zappe time for the New England Patriots. After Mac Jones was sidelined in their Week 4 showdown with the Green Bay Packers due to a high-ankle injury, the Patriots turned to Brian Hoyer to lead them under center. However, it didn’t last long as he sustained an injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. He appeared to hurt his head early in the contest, initially heading to the medical tent first to get himself checked before eventually being brought to the locker room without his helmet.
Nick Sirianni went for it on 4th and goal because of 'supreme trust' in Jalen Hurts
Nick Sirianni told Jalen Hurts he was able to go for it on fourth and goal because of his supreme trust in the Philadelphia Eagles young quarterback.
WATCH: Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson gets warm welcome in first return to Philadelphia as Jaguars coach
Doug Pederson became a Philadelphia Eagles hero when he led them to a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. The Eagles made the playoffs the two seasons after that but slumped to a 4-11-1 record in 2020, resulting in the departure of Pederson and the hiring of Nick Sirianni. Pederson then became the Jacksonville Jaguars coach for the 2022 season.
Marcus Peters confronts John Harbaugh after Ravens loss to Bills
When John Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth and goal from the two with 4:15 to go in the fourth, it was all but certainly going to define the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills. The team had just strung together a near-10-minute long drive that took the air out […] The post Marcus Peters confronts John Harbaugh after Ravens loss to Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson’s emotional reaction to loss against rival Raiders
The Denver Broncos fell to their division rival, Las Vegas Raiders, on Sunday, 32-23. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson pointed to the third quarter as the moment the game began to slip away from them. #Broncos @DangeRussWilson on the loss. He singled out 3Q where stalled offensively as the problem. “But we don’t lack confidence.” Says […] The post Russell Wilson’s emotional reaction to loss against rival Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
Two of the more surprising teams from last weekend will face off on the gridiron as the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to take a look at our NFL odds series, where our Jaguars-Eagles prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
Justin Herbert won’t be thrilled with Chargers’ Keenan Allen update, but there’s some good news
The Los Angeles Chargers’ brutal injury luck has slowed down the beginning of what could be the beginning of a fantastic season. Justin Herbert is seemingly okay again after being a full participant in practice but Joey Bosa landing on the injured reserve stings. The latest update to Keenan Allen is that he will miss […] The post Justin Herbert won’t be thrilled with Chargers’ Keenan Allen update, but there’s some good news appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached
Patrick Mahomes is without a question an elite quarterback, and he’s showing that anew this season, with one excellent performance after another. In Week 4’s assignment against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback even reached 20,000 career passing yards in a manner never before done in the NFL […] The post Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alec Pierce, Bryan Cook Post Career-Best NFL Performances
The rookies made some head-turning plays in wins and losses on Sunday.
