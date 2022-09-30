Read full article on original website
New trail system now open in southwest Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks officials, and community partners held a ribbon-cutting event on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new trail system in southwest Tulsa at Bales Park. A $190,000 donation from community partners funded the construction of 3.4 miles of trails at the park, which is...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Planning a Route 66 road trip through Oklahoma? While cruising through northeastern Oklahoma, discover all the best things to do in Tulsa. The top tourist attractions in Oklahoma’s second-biggest city showcase rich and diverse culture, state-of-the-art museums, and incredible parks to explore with your family. Let your little one’s...
KCCI.com
Man arrested in Oklahoma for Great Ape Initiative burglary
TULSA, Okla. — One man is facing charges for a theft atGreat Ape Initiative. He was taken into custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Police say 43-year-old Chad Cooney broke into the research facility on Aug. 27. He took several expensive tools and caused damage to the facility. Many of those...
Tulsa ties to Sanibel Island
Hurricane Ian destroyed the bridge connecting Sanibel Island to the mainland, leaving hundreds of people stranded as the hurricane continued to batter the coast.
McLain High School cancels class Monday, Oct. 3, sends message out to families
TULSA, Okla. — McLain High School announced Sunday evening that classes will be cancelled Monday, Oct. 3. This decision comes in the wake of a deadly shooting on McLain High School’s campus late Friday night. One 17-year-old boy was shot and killed, and another 17-year-old was hospitalized after being shot.
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
sapulpatimes.com
This Week in Sapulpa History: How Sapulpa Earned a Vessel
This week in Sapulpa history, the Chamber of Commerce received a picture in the mail on September 25, 1922. This picture is the first time the citizens of Sapulpa had seen this particular image. The image was that of an oil tanker cargo ship at sea. The name of the ship was Sapulpa.
Miami schools stops travel to Tulsa McLain after homecoming game shooting
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami Public Schools has halted travel to Tulsa McLain for student activities following a deadly shooting at a football game on Friday. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed and another teen was wounded after football play wrapped up for the night, Tulsa police said. Police...
TCSO adds AI technology in effort to reunite lost parents and children at Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — One of the biggest concerns for law enforcement at the Tulsa State Fair aside from crime is trying to locate children who become separated from their parents while hitting the midway. This year the Tulsa County Sheriff Office has a new tool at its disposal. In...
news9.com
Tulsa Sees 4 Homicides Within A 24-Hour Period
The shooting at McLain was one of four homicides that happened in Tulsa within a single day. Only one of those murders has been solved. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared more on the deadly 24 hours, at 6 p.m.
news9.com
Food Truck Owners Rally To Host Fundraiser For Sand Springs Crash Victims
Gary Henderson and other food truck owners are holding a fundraiser in Sand Springs to support the families of the three teenagers that lost their lives in a car accident last month in Sand Springs. "I was very touched by the recent accident, knowing how I would feel as a...
tulsapeople.com
Green rush: Musician relocates to tulsa for business and love
Weed and a woman are at the heart of Los Angeles musician Jorel Decker’s recent move to Tulsa. The lure of Oklahoma’s accommodating cannabis laws and his engagement to Erin Danyelle, owner of Brookside’s Wildflower Market, made the decision to relocate an easy one for the founder and frontman of preeminent nu-metal band.
City officials announces plans to build an inclusive playground in Tulsa
According to officials, the new playground at Whiteside Park will be one of "the most inclusive play spaces" in the Sooner State.
iheart.com
Man wanted for Ape break-in in Des Moines arrested in Tulsa
(Des Moines, IA) -- The man wanted in the break-in at an Iowa non-profit that protects endangered apes has been found. Des Moines Police say 43-year-old Chad Anthony Cooney has been arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cooney is accused of breaking into the Great Ape Initiative in Des Moines on August...
News On 6
Several Unique Food Options Available At The Tulsa State Fair
It's day two of the Tulsa State Fair and there's all kinds of unique foods to try. Fairs are known to have wacky food options, but some of the foods at the Tulsa State Fair aren't just unique, they are award winning. You can count on deep-fried favorites like corn...
Oklahoma high school shooting aftermath: Miami superintendent says no more games at Tulsa McLain
A 17-year-old died and another was wounded in a shooting after a Friday night football game
news9.com
Community Partners Offering Free Screenings At Health Fair In Tulsa
Community partners in Tulsa are screening people for free at a health fair for dental, vision, blood pressure and more. The health fair is happening Sunday at the Peace Academy from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's aimed at making health access easier for people around Tulsa. News On 6’s...
MPS, State Superintendent Hofmeister sound off after McLain shooting
Police are still investigating after they said someone shot and killed one student and injured another at the homecoming game Friday night.
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
Teen fatally shot at Tulsa high school; witness says everyone ‘scattered’ after hearing gunshots
A 17-year-old is dead, and another is injured after a shooting at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, high school homecoming football game. One witness described hearing several gunshots and seeing people scatter. Police are still searching for a suspect. KJRH reports.Oct. 2, 2022.
