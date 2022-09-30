ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New trail system now open in southwest Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks officials, and community partners held a ribbon-cutting event on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new trail system in southwest Tulsa at Bales Park. A $190,000 donation from community partners funded the construction of 3.4 miles of trails at the park, which is...
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Planning a Route 66 road trip through Oklahoma? While cruising through northeastern Oklahoma, discover all the best things to do in Tulsa. The top tourist attractions in Oklahoma’s second-biggest city showcase rich and diverse culture, state-of-the-art museums, and incredible parks to explore with your family. Let your little one’s...
KCCI.com

Man arrested in Oklahoma for Great Ape Initiative burglary

TULSA, Okla. — One man is facing charges for a theft atGreat Ape Initiative. He was taken into custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Police say 43-year-old Chad Cooney broke into the research facility on Aug. 27. He took several expensive tools and caused damage to the facility. Many of those...
sapulpatimes.com

This Week in Sapulpa History: How Sapulpa Earned a Vessel

This week in Sapulpa history, the Chamber of Commerce received a picture in the mail on September 25, 1922. This picture is the first time the citizens of Sapulpa had seen this particular image. The image was that of an oil tanker cargo ship at sea. The name of the ship was Sapulpa.
news9.com

Tulsa Sees 4 Homicides Within A 24-Hour Period

The shooting at McLain was one of four homicides that happened in Tulsa within a single day. Only one of those murders has been solved. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared more on the deadly 24 hours, at 6 p.m.
tulsapeople.com

Green rush: Musician relocates to tulsa for business and love

Weed and a woman are at the heart of Los Angeles musician Jorel Decker’s recent move to Tulsa. The lure of Oklahoma’s accommodating cannabis laws and his engagement to Erin Danyelle, owner of Brookside’s Wildflower Market, made the decision to relocate an easy one for the founder and frontman of preeminent nu-metal band.
iheart.com

Man wanted for Ape break-in in Des Moines arrested in Tulsa

(Des Moines, IA) -- The man wanted in the break-in at an Iowa non-profit that protects endangered apes has been found. Des Moines Police say 43-year-old Chad Anthony Cooney has been arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cooney is accused of breaking into the Great Ape Initiative in Des Moines on August...
News On 6

Several Unique Food Options Available At The Tulsa State Fair

It's day two of the Tulsa State Fair and there's all kinds of unique foods to try. Fairs are known to have wacky food options, but some of the foods at the Tulsa State Fair aren't just unique, they are award winning. You can count on deep-fried favorites like corn...
news9.com

Community Partners Offering Free Screenings At Health Fair In Tulsa

Community partners in Tulsa are screening people for free at a health fair for dental, vision, blood pressure and more. The health fair is happening Sunday at the Peace Academy from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's aimed at making health access easier for people around Tulsa. News On 6’s...
KRMG

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
