When was the last time Florida won a national championship in football?

By Michelle R. Martinelli
 2 days ago
While the SEC tends to be one of, if not the best conference in college football, it’s been more than a decade since the Florida Gators have finished the season as the best team in the nation.

The last time Florida won a national championship in football, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow was leading the offense. That was back in the 2008-09 season, and the Gators topped Oklahoma and that year’s Heisman winner, Sam Bradford, in the BCS national championship game, winning 24-14.

Tebow threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns (along with two interceptions), and he ran for another 109 yards to help put the Sooners away.

Florida finished with a 13-1 record that season — its only loss was to Ole Miss — and its second national championship in three years. The Gators also won national titles in 2006 and 1996.

