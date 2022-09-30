ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Community movie is actually, seriously, really, officially happening

By Blake Schuster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Community movie is actually happening.

For real. Like definitely this time.

A never-ending campaign from devoted fans of the cult comedy helped the Dan Harmon project live on for six seasons and, finally, the movie is a go with Harmon back as executive producer and writer.

The news came during a quite-coordinated social media push as official accounts for the show, Joel McHale, Ken Jeong and NBC streaming service Peacock teased the long-awaited announcement.

Per Michael Schneider of Variety:

Peacock has ordered a movie based on the Dan Harmon comedy “Community,” bringing back original stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong to check in on what the gang from Greendale has been up to since the show ended in 2015.

Without sharing specifics, Peacock and Sony Pictures TV, which jointly announced the greenlight on Friday, described the negotiations for Peacock to secure the movie as “heavily competitive.” As part of the deal, Peacock has also acquired non-exclusive rights to the full six-season “Community” library, which can also be found on Netflix and Hulu.

It’s unclear if Donald Glover or Yvette Nicole Brown will reprise their roles or make a cameo. It’s probably safe to assume Chevy Chase will not.

It appears McHale Britta’d the announcement by tagging the wrong Gillian, but regardless, we can’t wait to see what the Study Group has been up to since 2015.

Community fans are stunned

