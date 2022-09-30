Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reaches another milestone in home finale
Detroit — The Tigers closed out the home portion of their 2022 schedule on Sunday, hosting the Minnesota Twins, and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hit yet another career milestone. Cabrera was back in the starting lineup at designated hitter after not appearing in Saturday’s game. It was his 1,000th...
Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first
How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
Aaron Glenn is getting destroyed by Detroit Lions fans on Twitter
What are the fans tweeting about Aaron Glenn on Twitter?Dan Campbell says he was scared about losing Aaron Glenn. Things are not going well for the Detroit Lions defense and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn‘s honeymoon period may have come to an end. Entering the fourth quarter, the Lions had...
Detroit Lions replacement kicker Dominik Eberle misses 2 extra points in first half Sunday
Entering Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions needed a placekicker to fill in for Austin Seibert. After Sunday's game, they'll probably still need a kicker. The Lions trailed at halftime, 24-15, in part because of two important special teams plays. But the deficit was nine in part...
Dominik Eberle has ‘no excuses’ for horrific debut with Detroit Lions
What did Dominik Eberle say following his horrific performance?The Detroit Lions will be hoping to get Austin Seibert back. When Detroit Lions kicker Dominik Eberle went to bed on Saturday night, you can bet he did his best to visualize himself kicking the game-winning field goal on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Detroit Lions on pace to have one of the most prolific offenses (and worst defenses) in NFL history
Detroit Lions set a record, but was it a good one?Detroit Lions on record-setting pace. We knew the Detroit Lions‘ offense was good and we knew their defense was bad. But what if we told you the Lions set a record on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks?. Well, that...
Aaron Glenn's head-coaching star fading fast as Detroit Lions' defense struggles
Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at Ford Field. Three up. TE T.J. Hockenson: The forgotten man in the Lions’ offense the first three games, Hockenson...
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson disagrees with need for Lions' pass rush to 'bounce back' in Week 4
Aidan Hutchinson did not have his best game against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The former No. 2 overall draft pick did not record a single stat in the game, and the Detroit Lions’ pass rush only had 1 sack. The Detroit Lions ended up losing to the Vikings...
Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones plans to start Sunday in London when New York faces the Green Bay Packers. Jones is
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Plenty of praise for offense, failing marks all around on 'D'
Detroit — Justin Rogers of The Detroit News grades the Lions' performance following the team's 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Jared Goff wasn't perfect, but given what he was working with, down his top two receivers as well as dual-threat running back D'Andre Swift, it was a pretty impressive showing from Detroit's signal-caller. After working through some early struggles with his makeshift arsenal, he went on to complete 26 of his 39 throws for 378 yards and four touchdowns.
Detroit Lions fall to Seattle Seahawks at home 48-45 – Game Recap
Game Recap: Detroit Lions Defensive Play Comes Up WAY ShortGame Recap: Detroit Lions execute on Offense despite injuriesFinal Thoughts: Looking ahead as the Detroit Lions take on the Patriots. The banged-up Detroit Lions welcomed the rebuilding Seattle Seahawks to Ford Field today. The Lions entered the game without stars Amon-Ra...
Detroit News
Casey says Pistons are 'further ahead than anticipated' in training camp
Detroit — Dwane Casey walked around the Pistons practice facility with his hands behind his back and observed each set of players as they worked on improving their game. He glanced at third-year guard Killian Hayes as he completed a series of 3-point shots, which included catch-and-shoot and off-the-dribble simulations. He watched Isaiah Stewart and rookie center Jalen Duren while they practiced their perimeter shooting, in hopes of helping the Pistons with spacing the floor.
Yardbarker
Seahawks Defense Has Zero Excuses After Latest Lions Injury News
After a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the defense needed to improve, and it needed to improve fast. "It's newness," Carroll said of the defensive shortcomings after the loss. "We have to clean things up and progress faster. There's no time. We have to get better now."
Detroit News
'On a good track': Andrew Copp cautiously optimistic he'll be good to go for Wings' opener
Detroit — The reality began to hit home with forward Andrew Copp several weeks ago when normally he'd begin the moving process to Winnipeg. The Ann Arbor native would be packing his bags and head to Canada to start the NHL season. But Copp isn't with the Jets anymore and, for that matter, not with the New York Rangers, where Copp ended last season after being dealt at the trade deadline.
Detroit News
Tigers reward seven-year minor-leaguer Brendon Davis with first big-league call
Detroit — Before the game Friday, 25-year-old rookie utility player Brendon Davis had one eye on the clock as he talked to a group of reporters. “I have to get to a meeting,” he said. A couple lockers to his left, another 25-year-old utility player, Willi Castro, was...
Detroit News
Tigers shut out for record-tying 22nd time, win streak ends at six
Detroit — At least Tigers manager AJ Hinch kept his sense of humor after such a dreadful performance. After the Minnesota Twins stopped the Tigers' six-game winning streak with a 7-0 win at Comerica Park Friday, he was asked about infielder Kody Clemens making his seventh pitching appearance of the season.
Yardbarker
the Hobbled Lions Show no Quit in Loss to the Seattle Seahawks
On Sunday, October 2, the Detroit Lions returned to Ford Field for their week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The Lions entered the matchup as the universal favorite it seemed, as almost every major outlet predicted the team to win. Positivity surrounding the Lions continued in the betting world too, as they opened as a -6.5 point favorite. This being the first time the team was favored by a touchdown since week one of the 2018 season. Quickly, those odds fell to -3.5 points, as more and more Lions fell to the injury bug. Missing star-players D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jonah Jackson, Tracy Walker and DJ Chark, the Lions needed their depth to step up. Unfortunately, the team played a roller coaster of a game, losing 48 to 45.
Detroit News
Escape artists: Tigers energize home crowd with nail-biting win
Detroit – This one was a little gnarly -- some mental gaffes and misplays -- but it didn't lack for intensity or entertainment value. The Tigers escaped a bases-loaded, one-out mess in the eighth inning, got three-hits and a home run from catcher Eric Haase and a rare save from lefty set-up reliever Andrew Chafin to beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 in the next-to-last home game of the season at Comerica Park Saturday.
Lions vs. Seahawks: Detroit's Week 4 inactive players
Considering the injurious state of the Detroit Lions entering the Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, it’s not surprising to see so many prominent names on the team’s inactive player list for the game. Four offensive starters were already ruled out for the game with their injuries,...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Offense Explodes in First Half vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks left much to be desired after their previous two outings against the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons, both of which resulted in losses. And on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, at least through the first two quarters, they have made the necessary adjustments to improve, leading the Lions 24-15 heading into the locker room at halftime.
