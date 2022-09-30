ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reaches another milestone in home finale

Detroit — The Tigers closed out the home portion of their 2022 schedule on Sunday, hosting the Minnesota Twins, and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hit yet another career milestone. Cabrera was back in the starting lineup at designated hitter after not appearing in Saturday’s game. It was his 1,000th...
Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first

How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
Sports
City
Atlanta, MI
Detroit News

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Plenty of praise for offense, failing marks all around on 'D'

Detroit — Justin Rogers of The Detroit News grades the Lions' performance following the team's 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Jared Goff wasn't perfect, but given what he was working with, down his top two receivers as well as dual-threat running back D'Andre Swift, it was a pretty impressive showing from Detroit's signal-caller. After working through some early struggles with his makeshift arsenal, he went on to complete 26 of his 39 throws for 378 yards and four touchdowns.
Detroit News

Casey says Pistons are 'further ahead than anticipated' in training camp

Detroit — Dwane Casey walked around the Pistons practice facility with his hands behind his back and observed each set of players as they worked on improving their game. He glanced at third-year guard Killian Hayes as he completed a series of 3-point shots, which included catch-and-shoot and off-the-dribble simulations. He watched Isaiah Stewart and rookie center Jalen Duren while they practiced their perimeter shooting, in hopes of helping the Pistons with spacing the floor.
Yardbarker

Seahawks Defense Has Zero Excuses After Latest Lions Injury News

After a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the defense needed to improve, and it needed to improve fast. "It's newness," Carroll said of the defensive shortcomings after the loss. "We have to clean things up and progress faster. There's no time. We have to get better now."
Detroit News

'On a good track': Andrew Copp cautiously optimistic he'll be good to go for Wings' opener

Detroit — The reality began to hit home with forward Andrew Copp several weeks ago when normally he'd begin the moving process to Winnipeg. The Ann Arbor native would be packing his bags and head to Canada to start the NHL season. But Copp isn't with the Jets anymore and, for that matter, not with the New York Rangers, where Copp ended last season after being dealt at the trade deadline.
Detroit News

Tigers shut out for record-tying 22nd time, win streak ends at six

Detroit — At least Tigers manager AJ Hinch kept his sense of humor after such a dreadful performance. After the Minnesota Twins stopped the Tigers' six-game winning streak with a 7-0 win at Comerica Park Friday, he was asked about infielder Kody Clemens making his seventh pitching appearance of the season.
Yardbarker

the Hobbled Lions Show no Quit in Loss to the Seattle Seahawks

On Sunday, October 2, the Detroit Lions returned to Ford Field for their week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The Lions entered the matchup as the universal favorite it seemed, as almost every major outlet predicted the team to win. Positivity surrounding the Lions continued in the betting world too, as they opened as a -6.5 point favorite. This being the first time the team was favored by a touchdown since week one of the 2018 season. Quickly, those odds fell to -3.5 points, as more and more Lions fell to the injury bug. Missing star-players D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jonah Jackson, Tracy Walker and DJ Chark, the Lions needed their depth to step up. Unfortunately, the team played a roller coaster of a game, losing 48 to 45.
Detroit News

Escape artists: Tigers energize home crowd with nail-biting win

Detroit – This one was a little gnarly -- some mental gaffes and misplays -- but it didn't lack for intensity or entertainment value. The Tigers escaped a bases-loaded, one-out mess in the eighth inning, got three-hits and a home run from catcher Eric Haase and a rare save from lefty set-up reliever Andrew Chafin to beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 in the next-to-last home game of the season at Comerica Park Saturday.
Yardbarker

Seahawks Offense Explodes in First Half vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks left much to be desired after their previous two outings against the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons, both of which resulted in losses. And on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, at least through the first two quarters, they have made the necessary adjustments to improve, leading the Lions 24-15 heading into the locker room at halftime.
