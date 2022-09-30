Read full article on original website
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria KingsDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
She Decided To Take A Trip And Vanished On VacationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSan Diego, CA
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Opens in Vista with Dual Purpose of Stoking Interest in Arts
Affordable housing developer Community HousingWorks has opened Paseo Artist Village, a pedestrian-friendly and transit-oriented, mixed-use complex in Vista. Units in the artist village – there are 60, with up to three bedrooms per apartment – are available to local Vista residents, artists and veterans earning from 30-59% of the area median income.
Parakeet Café to open new location in North County
The popular health-conscious café and bakery will be expanding with four new locations throughout Southern California.
Photo gallery: San Diego County Bar Foundation holds court at 25th 'Evening in La Jolla' fundraiser
Members of the San Diego-area legal community gathered at the Scripps Seaside Forum at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography for the 25th annual "Evening in La Jolla" to benefit the San Diego County Bar Foundation.
coolsandiegosights.com
Reflections where an old courthouse stood.
The old downtown San Diego Superior Court building that once stood on Broadway was demolished over two years ago. On the vanished courthouse’s large city block a 37-story mixed-use tower, called West, has risen. The project is now rapidly approaching completion. New windows installed on the building’s exterior have...
San Diego County issues warning for Imperial Beach, Silver Strand shorelines
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release Monday. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south...
texaslifestylemag.com
Escape to Bahia Resort Hotel: A Tropical Paradise on Mission Bay
Want to get away to a tropical vacation but don’t have much time? Bahia Resort Hotel in Mission Bay, California, has everything to make you feel like you have escaped to a lush and romantic paradise. When most people see a three-day vacation on the calendar, their first thought...
Chula Vista Animal Care Facility gets new mural
The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility along with Ground Floor Murals on Saturday morning unveiled a new mural to welcome guests to the South Bay animal shelter.
La Mesa Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend
It's the first day of October and many across the county are celebrating Oktoberfest.
San Diego Humane Society helps affected Animals from Hurricane Ian
SAN DIEGO — A group of San Diegans are volunteering their time to travel to Florida Sunday to help animals devastated and lost due to the destruction of Hurricane Ian. Four people from San Diego deployed to Florida Friday morning to assist with water rescues and the search for animals in distress.
Eater
Massive Mexican Restaurant and Bar Coming to North Park
The sought-after, multi-lot site at the northeastern corner of 30th and University that’s been vacant for years won’t sit empty for too much longer as an enormous new restaurant and bar has just begun construction in the space. Ringing in at 4,600-square-feet and due to be completed in February 2023, this will be Death By Tequila’s third location in San Diego and its most ambitious yet.
City, County Set Joint Summit on Building 10,000 Units of Affordable Housing
San Diego County and its largest city are planning to work together to build at least 10,000 affordable housing units on public land and streamline permitting for developers. Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will lead a joint summit of the two governing bodies on Monday where a resolution to move forward is expected.
San Diego Botanic Garden announces fall inspired Oct. events
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Botanic Garden is celebrating the fall season with a full calendar of events. From cactus and succulent shows to lectures from horticulture experts, October is filled with an array of activities for all ages. There are classes, workshops and special tours to pique any interest. For San Diegans who […]
Downtown hotel owner sued by San Diego City Attorney over infestations, other hazards
SAN DIEGO — The owner of a downtown hotel was sued by the San Diego City Attorney's Office Friday for allegedly unsafe conditions at the property, which the city claims endangered tenants. The city is seeking to bar Jack Shah Rafiq from maintaining a property with substandard housing conditions...
NBC San Diego
Applications for Short-Term Vacation Rentals in San Diego Open Monday. Here's What to Know
For anyone who hopes to use their property as a short-term rental in the City of San Diego, the application period is set to open on Oct. 3. By May 1, 2023, property owners in the City of San Diego who wish to use their property as a short-term rental will need a license. Before applying, there’s a few things San Diego's city treasurer wants applicants to know.
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
kusi.com
Bioluminescence returns to San Diego beaches
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nothing says Fall in San Diego like the return of bioluminescence at our beaches. Make sure to catch a glimpse before it disappears. Caused by the Red Tide or seasonal algal bloom, the glowing waves make some feel like they’re “in a different world”.
San Diego faces possible lawsuit over death of pedestrian hit by car on Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla
The attorney for the widow of Howard Wilson, 70, alleges 'dangerous conditions' at the crosswalk where Wilson was hit in February.
San Diego gas price sets record for second consecutive day
SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record Sunday for the second consecutive day, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $6.392. The average price has risen 16 consecutive days and 29 of the past 30, increasing...
San Diego weekly Reader
La Jolla Art & Wine Festival, The Harvest Festival
Free festival of art, regional and international wines, craft beer and spirits, high-end silent auction, music line-up, roving entertainment, food court, over fifteen pet rescue stations, interactive, family-friendly fun. Performers include Joseph Luna, Jason Mann, The Smokin’ Boles Blues Band, Ginger Roots, The Naked I, Jorge Camberos Duo, Blazing Jane Band, Whiskey & Burlap, Finnegan Blue, and Full Strength. This year the festival is showing photography artwork of the American-Italian Bommarito brothers: Daniel, the Artist, and Jeff.
