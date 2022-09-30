ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

coolsandiegosights.com

Reflections where an old courthouse stood.

The old downtown San Diego Superior Court building that once stood on Broadway was demolished over two years ago. On the vanished courthouse’s large city block a 37-story mixed-use tower, called West, has risen. The project is now rapidly approaching completion. New windows installed on the building’s exterior have...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
texaslifestylemag.com

Escape to Bahia Resort Hotel: A Tropical Paradise on Mission Bay

Want to get away to a tropical vacation but don’t have much time? Bahia Resort Hotel in Mission Bay, California, has everything to make you feel like you have escaped to a lush and romantic paradise. When most people see a three-day vacation on the calendar, their first thought...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Massive Mexican Restaurant and Bar Coming to North Park

The sought-after, multi-lot site at the northeastern corner of 30th and University that’s been vacant for years won’t sit empty for too much longer as an enormous new restaurant and bar has just begun construction in the space. Ringing in at 4,600-square-feet and due to be completed in February 2023, this will be Death By Tequila’s third location in San Diego and its most ambitious yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

City, County Set Joint Summit on Building 10,000 Units of Affordable Housing

San Diego County and its largest city are planning to work together to build at least 10,000 affordable housing units on public land and streamline permitting for developers. Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will lead a joint summit of the two governing bodies on Monday where a resolution to move forward is expected.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

San Diego Botanic Garden announces fall inspired Oct. events

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Botanic Garden is celebrating the fall season with a full calendar of events. From cactus and succulent shows to lectures from horticulture experts, October is filled with an array of activities for all ages. There are classes, workshops and special tours to pique any interest. For San Diegans who […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Applications for Short-Term Vacation Rentals in San Diego Open Monday. Here's What to Know

For anyone who hopes to use their property as a short-term rental in the City of San Diego, the application period is set to open on Oct. 3. By May 1, 2023, property owners in the City of San Diego who wish to use their property as a short-term rental will need a license. Before applying, there’s a few things San Diego's city treasurer wants applicants to know.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Bioluminescence returns to San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nothing says Fall in San Diego like the return of bioluminescence at our beaches. Make sure to catch a glimpse before it disappears. Caused by the Red Tide or seasonal algal bloom, the glowing waves make some feel like they’re “in a different world”.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

La Jolla Art & Wine Festival, The Harvest Festival

Free festival of art, regional and international wines, craft beer and spirits, high-end silent auction, music line-up, roving entertainment, food court, over fifteen pet rescue stations, interactive, family-friendly fun. Performers include Joseph Luna, Jason Mann, The Smokin’ Boles Blues Band, Ginger Roots, The Naked I, Jorge Camberos Duo, Blazing Jane Band, Whiskey & Burlap, Finnegan Blue, and Full Strength. This year the festival is showing photography artwork of the American-Italian Bommarito brothers: Daniel, the Artist, and Jeff.
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
San Diego local news

