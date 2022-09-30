Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Cinderella’s Ball at the Casper College
Never have there been so many princesses in one room. Purple, pink, green, blue...dresses galore! Attendees danced, colored pictures, enjoyed sweet treats and took photos with Cinderella. The event was a precursor to the live performance of Cinderella's story, tickets available online. The director, Richard Burk, told K2Radio News, "It...
oilcity.news
307 Skate Park seeking donations for Halloween celebration
CASPER, Wyo. — The 307 Skate Park & Youth Center is aiming to provide the community with a resource of fun costumes this Halloween, and it’s looking to the public to make that goal a reality. The skate park, in conjunction with the Nicolaysen Art Museum, is seeking donated costumes for its upcoming community Halloween event.
PHOTOS: Super Flea Market Happening Sunday at Central Wyoming Fairgrounds
If it's October, it can only mean one thing- the Super Flea Market at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. For two days only (well, for one day only by the time you're reading this), countless vendors have filled the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds with their treasures, which are ripe for the picking.
2022 Pumpkin Fest Happening Saturday at Hat Six Travel Center
Tomorrow, it begins. Saturday is the official start of spooky szn and it can only be celebrated in with one thing: Pumpkins. Lots and lots of pumpkins. Luckily for pumpkin enthusiasts, they can get their fix at the 2022 Pumpkin Fest, happening at the Hat Six Travel Center on Saturday, October 1.
David Street Station Hosting ‘Halloween Carnival’ Event in October
With Halloween around the corner, there are new events for the kiddos popping up everyday. The latest event is the Halloween Carnival taking place at David Street Station on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, beginning at noon. The official David Street Station Facebook event page states:. It’s spooky season at David...
Visit Casper Announces New CEO
The Natrona County Travel and Tourism Board announced in a press release on Friday that Tyler Daugherty is Visit Casper's new President and CEO. Daughtery is replacing Brook Kaufman, who had served as CEO since 2016 and announced earlier this year that she is leaving Casper to be the CEO of Visit Rapid City in Rapid City, South Dakota.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Treasure mining: Andersen serving up wealth from Casper Fire’s 127-year archives for community to share
CASPER, Wyo. — A firefighter who joined the Casper Fire-EMS Department in 2012 — just in time to get to ride on one of the last old lime-green engines then still in active service — is increasingly becoming an expert on the history of fire service in the Oil City.
oilcity.news
UW, Food For Thought build 2 new geodesic dome greenhouses in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Two retired Casper-area public school buildings were each joined with a new geodesic dome greenhouse in preparation for their upcoming reinventions. The greenhouses were built earlier this month with designs and expert involvement by the University of Wyoming, with funding provided by the University of Wyoming’s Department of Agriculture Season Extension Grant that’s funded by the USDA.
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 49, Cheyenne South 0. Laramie...
cowboystatedaily.com
Glenrock Dinosaur Gets National Attention For Being One-Of-A-Kind And “Remarkably Intact”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Serpentisuchops pfisterae is the scientific name for the remarkably intact, 7-meter-long fossil that was found in 1995 and has been at the Paleon Museum in Glenrock for the last 15 years. But locals just call him “Harold.”. And just this...
oilcity.news
Yellowstone: Beartooth Highway to close Friday morning ahead of ‘heavy’ weekend snow
CASPER, Wyo. — A section of the Beartooth Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 212, will close at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to Yellowstone National Park. “This is a temporary closure due to expected winter weather, heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions through the weekend,” Yellowstone said on Thursday. “The highway will reopen as conditions allow.”
Casper Closes Dog Park Lake To Test Possible Cyanobacterial Bloom
The City is of Casper is restricting access to the water at the Lake McKenzie dog park due to an ongoing investigation of what may be a harmful cyanobacteria bloom, according to a news release on Friday. This week, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality began investigating the bloom after...
oilcity.news
Firefighters respond to Friday night blaze
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday night, the Casper Fire Department responded to a blaze at a residence on 15th Street, containing the structure fire to a single room. The fire remains under investigation.
oilcity.news
Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region
CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Armijo; Stadtfeld; Minsaas
Isaiah Elieso Armijo, age 35, was born January 6, 1987, in Rawlins, Wyoming. He passed away September 16, 2022, in Rawlins of health problems. Isaiah is survived by his loving parents David and Frieda Armijo, daughter Aspen, son Zaydiah Armijo, brother Matthew Armijo, stepson Mateo Armijo, and nieces Lola and Reina Armijo. He is also survived by his grandmother Carmen Baldonado; great-aunt Marcella Archuleta; aunts and uncles Annie and Bobby Martinez, George and Genieve Herrera, Carmella and Jose Fernandez, Mercy Herrera, Irene and Arthur Martinez, Alfred and LaRae Herrera, Michelle Herrera, May Herrera, Sandy and Roger Martinez, and Darlene Lovato; and numerous cousins.
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letters: Archaeological site wrong spot for wind turbine; comment today to WDEQ to save Wyoming views, air
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. A Stonehenge built out of retired...
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Tina Dean for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
Mimi’s House Announces Brief Hiatus, ‘Taking Some Time to Restructure,’
It's not goodbye forever; it's just goodbye for now. Mimi's House, a non-profit organization created to "assist and inspire homeless youth to build self-sufficient lives [and to] provide a warm, family-style environment for Casper youth ages 16-19," is taking a brief hiatus to address a number needs. That's according to...
oilcity.news
Casper Police Department announces new public information officer
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Casper Police Department announced Wyoming native Jessica Ostrander as the department’s new public information officer. This is a civilian position that acts as a liaison between the department and the Casper community and media. Ostrander grew up in a small Wyoming town...
oilcity.news
Meet Shawn Johnson: Candidate for Natrona County Commissioner
My name is Shawn Johnson, and I am from Casper. I work full-time as a legal assistant while going to law school part-time. I spent 13 years as a Deputy Sheriff in Natrona County, 21 years as an Army Combat Medic, was deployed to combat in 2003, and I served as a Casper City Councilman from 2014 to 2022.
