Casper, WY

107.9 Jack FM

PHOTOS: Cinderella's Ball at the Casper College

Never have there been so many princesses in one room. Purple, pink, green, blue...dresses galore! Attendees danced, colored pictures, enjoyed sweet treats and took photos with Cinderella. The event was a precursor to the live performance of Cinderella's story, tickets available online. The director, Richard Burk, told K2Radio News, "It...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

307 Skate Park seeking donations for Halloween celebration

CASPER, Wyo. — The 307 Skate Park & Youth Center is aiming to provide the community with a resource of fun costumes this Halloween, and it's looking to the public to make that goal a reality. The skate park, in conjunction with the Nicolaysen Art Museum, is seeking donated costumes for its upcoming community Halloween event.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

2022 Pumpkin Fest Happening Saturday at Hat Six Travel Center

Tomorrow, it begins. Saturday is the official start of spooky szn and it can only be celebrated in with one thing: Pumpkins. Lots and lots of pumpkins. Luckily for pumpkin enthusiasts, they can get their fix at the 2022 Pumpkin Fest, happening at the Hat Six Travel Center on Saturday, October 1.
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
K2 Radio

Visit Casper Announces New CEO

The Natrona County Travel and Tourism Board announced in a press release on Friday that Tyler Daugherty is Visit Casper's new President and CEO. Daughtery is replacing Brook Kaufman, who had served as CEO since 2016 and announced earlier this year that she is leaving Casper to be the CEO of Visit Rapid City in Rapid City, South Dakota.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

UW, Food For Thought build 2 new geodesic dome greenhouses in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Two retired Casper-area public school buildings were each joined with a new geodesic dome greenhouse in preparation for their upcoming reinventions. The greenhouses were built earlier this month with designs and expert involvement by the University of Wyoming, with funding provided by the University of Wyoming's Department of Agriculture Season Extension Grant that's funded by the USDA.
CASPER, WY
Paul Mccartney
Billy Joel
John Lennon
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (9/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here's a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 49, Cheyenne South 0. Laramie...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Yellowstone: Beartooth Highway to close Friday morning ahead of 'heavy' weekend snow

CASPER, Wyo. — A section of the Beartooth Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 212, will close at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to Yellowstone National Park. "This is a temporary closure due to expected winter weather, heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions through the weekend," Yellowstone said on Thursday. "The highway will reopen as conditions allow."
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Firefighters respond to Friday night blaze

CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday night, the Casper Fire Department responded to a blaze at a residence on 15th Street, containing the structure fire to a single room. The fire remains under investigation.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region

CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
CODY, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Armijo; Stadtfeld; Minsaas

Isaiah Elieso Armijo, age 35, was born January 6, 1987, in Rawlins, Wyoming. He passed away September 16, 2022, in Rawlins of health problems. Isaiah is survived by his loving parents David and Frieda Armijo, daughter Aspen, son Zaydiah Armijo, brother Matthew Armijo, stepson Mateo Armijo, and nieces Lola and Reina Armijo. He is also survived by his grandmother Carmen Baldonado; great-aunt Marcella Archuleta; aunts and uncles Annie and Bobby Martinez, George and Genieve Herrera, Carmella and Jose Fernandez, Mercy Herrera, Irene and Arthur Martinez, Alfred and LaRae Herrera, Michelle Herrera, May Herrera, Sandy and Roger Martinez, and Darlene Lovato; and numerous cousins.
RAWLINS, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Police Department announces new public information officer

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Casper Police Department announced Wyoming native Jessica Ostrander as the department's new public information officer. This is a civilian position that acts as a liaison between the department and the Casper community and media. Ostrander grew up in a small Wyoming town...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Meet Shawn Johnson: Candidate for Natrona County Commissioner

My name is Shawn Johnson, and I am from Casper. I work full-time as a legal assistant while going to law school part-time. I spent 13 years as a Deputy Sheriff in Natrona County, 21 years as an Army Combat Medic, was deployed to combat in 2003, and I served as a Casper City Councilman from 2014 to 2022.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

