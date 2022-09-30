ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Former Cowboys player Gavin Escobar found dead after rock climbing accident

By Luke Gentile
F ormer Dallas Cowboys player Gavin Escobar was one of at least two people confirmed to have died Wednesday following a rock climbing accident, authorities said.

Escobar, a former tight end, and a woman were pronounced dead after rescue officials responded to a 12:30 p.m. distress call around California's Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild, California Fire and Riverside County Fire Department said.

Rescuers had to climb in a steep and remote area to find the dead climbers, according to a report.


Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were identified as the victims of the accident.

The area where the two were climbing had experienced rain Wednesday, but the exact reason for the accident has yet to be released.


Tahquitz Rock is well known for a terrain of steep granite cliffs, the report noted.

Escobar, who had become a firefighter with the Long Beach Fire Department this year, is survived by a wife and two children, according to the report.


The Fire Department, Cowboys, and San Diego State, Escobar's former college team, all posted to their social media accounts in his honor.

CBS LA

Pair of hikers killed while climbing mountainside in Idyllwild

A man and woman who died while attempting to climb a rock face in Idyllwild were identified on Thursday. Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were found at around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after they died during an attempt to climb a rock face near Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout near Humber park in the San Bernardino County Forest, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department.Escobar, a Long Beach Fire Department firefighter, previously played as a tight end during parts of four seasons for the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens after graduating from San Diego State University. According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Escobar and Walsh were spotted by two others hiking in the area who called 911. Riverside County Fire Department crews arrived at the location at around 1:20 p.m., when they pronounced the victims dead at the scene. Authorities are unsure whether the two were novices or experienced climbers. After the two were discovered, RCSD assumed lead of the investigation in order to determine the circumstances leading up to their deaths. 
