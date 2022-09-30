Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Memphis Tigers game day parking

Stadium-operated Game Day Parking Lots: The Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium will operate the following off-site parking lots on game day. Parking opens at 7 a.m. Tailgating is NOT permitted in the Southern at Hollywood Lot. The following will be operating as game day cash or credit card pay lots.

Southern at Hollywood Lot at 499 S. Hollywood St.- $30 per vehicle.

at 499 S. Hollywood St.- $30 per vehicle. Tobey Park 2599 Avery, $20 per vehicle

All stadium lots will open at 6 a.m. and are parking pass ONLY with a pass holder’s digital pass.

Independent Off-Site Game Day “Cash” Parking Lots: The following area partners will operate game-day cash-only parking. Opening times and prices vary per lot. These lots generally open 2-3 hours before kick-off. Tailgating is NOT permitted in these lots.

Christian Brothers University , Central Ave. entrance.

, Central Ave. entrance. Maxine Smith Steam Academy/Middle College ,750 E. Parkway .

,750 E. Parkway Shelby County School Board , 160 S. Hollywood.

, 160 S. Hollywood. Binswanger Glass, 340 S. Hollywood.

Park and Ride Shuttle Service from the University of Memphis Campus: Pick up and drop off will be at the Central Avenue parking lot. (3854) Central Avenue). The services include free parking and round-trip shuttle service to and from the stadium. The cost of $10.00 per person. Cash or credit card is the only payment that will be accepted. The shuttle will begin 4 hours before kick-off and runs continuous routes until one hour after the game concludes.

The drop-off and pick-up location for the Stadium will be located at the Hollywood and Southern lot at 449 S. Hollywood St. The Memphis Police Department will manage the dedicated shuttle routes. Tents will be located at each pick-up location for fans to purchase bus rider tickets. The ingress shuttle service will begin for each football game 4 hours before kick-off and will end one hour after kickoff. There will be return service available at halftime, end of the third quarter, and then continues at the end of the game for an hour.

Rideshare Companies (Uber, Lyft, etc.) Rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, will pick up and drop off passengers at two designated locations: Tiger Lane and East Parkway.