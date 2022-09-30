ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 4 at Detroit

Welcome to Game 5 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game against Detroit. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks are on the road to face Detroit at Ford Field.
SEATTLE, WA
The Oakland Press

Maakaron: Takeaways from Lions’ loss to Seahawks

The Detroit Lions were seeking to rebound after a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week with a victory at home over the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit opened the week as a significant betting favorite, but a disastrous performance at home in front of the home fans at Ford Field saw the team fall to 1-3 after a 48-45 loss to Seattle.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Buccaneers coaches have extra pressure versus Chiefs after news

The Buccaneers should have all of their offensive pieces back versus the Chiefs. There should be no excuses for offensive woes now. The Buccaneers getting all of their offensive playmakers back is a good news-bad news situation for the coaching staff. This might sound silly to some. Of course having...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

the Hobbled Lions Show no Quit in Loss to the Seattle Seahawks

On Sunday, October 2, the Detroit Lions returned to Ford Field for their week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The Lions entered the matchup as the universal favorite it seemed, as almost every major outlet predicted the team to win. Positivity surrounding the Lions continued in the betting world too, as they opened as a -6.5 point favorite. This being the first time the team was favored by a touchdown since week one of the 2018 season. Quickly, those odds fell to -3.5 points, as more and more Lions fell to the injury bug. Missing star-players D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jonah Jackson, Tracy Walker and DJ Chark, the Lions needed their depth to step up. Unfortunately, the team played a roller coaster of a game, losing 48 to 45.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Seahawks Offense Explodes in First Half vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks left much to be desired after their previous two outings against the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons, both of which resulted in losses. And on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, at least through the first two quarters, they have made the necessary adjustments to improve, leading the Lions 24-15 heading into the locker room at halftime.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Dalvin Cook (shoulder) available in Week 4

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is not listed on Week Four's injury report against the New Orleans Saints. Cook will be available in Week Four's showdown in London after a full practice on Thursday with a shoulder injury. In a matchup against a Saints' unit ranked eighth (15.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Cook to score 15.5 FanDuel points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions scratch DJ Chark among late roster moves

Why is DJ Chark out?Detroit Lions elevate Practice Squad players to replenish the ranks, replace DJ Chark, othersWhat is the Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report?. In a move late Saturday that will certainly hurt the Lions come game time, Wide Reciever DJ Chark was ruled out due to an injury he sustained last week against the Minnesota Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
