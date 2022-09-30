Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
With over 700 punchlines sent in, check out the WINNER and finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 722 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! These were clever, wacky, strange, off-the-wall, and laugh-out-loud funny. Just the way we like them. We think you’ll agree. Great job, everyone!!. As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent...
tvnewscheck.com
WDSU Reporter Heath Allen Retires After 28 Years
After 28 years at Hearst’s NBC affiliate WDSU New Orleans, reporter Heath Allen will retire on Sept. 30. He started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning.
NOLA.com
A beginner's guide to green hydrogen: What to know about a $75 million project underway in Louisiana
Ed Note: This story is part of Gambit's "Climate of Change" series on climate change and labor in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. For decades, communities in the Rust Belt — a region stretching from Ohio around the Great Lakes to western New York and south into West Virginia — resisted efforts to transition their economies away from polluting industries like coal mining and steel manufacturing. For a century, these industries had been the backbone not only of the region’s economy, but of the nation’s, pumping out coal and steel that helped fuel multiple wars, economic booms and technological advancements.
NOLA.com
Ochsner to build neuroscience center, including early-onset dementia clinic
Ochsner Health will break ground early next year on a new, freestanding neuroscience center that will house an early-onset dementia clinic, rehabilitative services and integrative services like music and water therapy, in what the system hopes will make New Orleans a “true destination for neurologic diseases,” said Dr. C.J. Bui, co-director of the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houmatimes.com
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Opening Early in Houma for Football in London
To have a true walk-on mentality means being ready to go wherever and whenever — even if it means bright and early on a Sunday morning at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux®. When the New Orleans Saints kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 2 in London, the award-winning restaurant will be ready to serve guests and show the game, sound on, on its more than 70 screens. With Mimosas and Mad Marys ready to flow, and unbeatable scratch-made “brunch” items like the Hangover Burger, Voodoo Shrimp, and Grits and Beignets fueling the fandom, Walk-On’s is the place to be for the first of the NFL’s annual slate of games in Europe.
NOLA.com
James Gill: In Murderville, USA, the mayor feels "nothing but love"
Pollyanna had nothing on New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Cantrell said the other day that she encounters “nothing but love, nothing but support and nothing but just words of encouragement to just keep going and to keep getting things done.”. She was not at City Hall at the time....
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: American Diabetes Association; Son of a Saint's Grand Opening; De La Salle Summer Party
“The Boaring Twenties” bannered a swine time when the American Diabetes Association held its Louisiana Kiss a Pig Gala at the House of Blues. During this fundraising evening of dinner, live music, dancing, and auction was the “infamous pig kissing ceremony.” Credit where porcine credit was due: The formal affair showed appreciation for “the animal’s heroic role in diabetes research as the first source of insulin.” Sow grateful!
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox26houston.com
New photo shows missing Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - A newly released photo shows a missing Alvin woman walking down a sidewalk in New Orleans a day after she is believed to have left her home. Michelle Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin ISD, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her car...
New Orleans man carrying hatchet wounded in fight, police say
NEW ORLEANS — A man wielding a hatchet was injured when he got into a fight with a person who came to his New Orleans home on Friday, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called Friday at 7:08 a.m. CDT to the Bywater neighborhood of the city, NOLA.com reported. Police said the 41-year-old man came out of his home with a hatchet after a man was knocking on his door, according to the website.
theadvocate.com
Meet Big Okra: Guinness World Records declares New Orleans man's 16.4-foot okra plant the tallest
It’s official. The esteemed authorities at Guinness World Records have been convinced that Jack Reno Sweeney’s okra plant is indeed the tallest known example of Abelmoschus esculentus anywhere. Though the Guinness certificate of authentication has not yet arrived in the mail, the Guinness website declares that, at 16.4...
L'Observateur
LaPlace Frostop’s iconic roadside neon mug to be re-installed Oct. 3
LAPLACE — LaPlace Frostop commissioned A–1 Signs, LLC of New Orleans to rebuild its iconic neon, rotating mug. Winds from Hurricane Ida toppled the landmark structure from its pole, destroying it. After a year-long process, the landmark mug is ready to be reinstalled starting Monday, Oct.3, 2022. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Gretna and Gentilly festivals, Cimafunk, 'In the Heights' and more New Orleans events coming up Oct. 4-10
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. John Fogerty headlines the Gretna Heritage Festival, which has an impressive music lineup including the Beach Boys, Grace Potter, The Suffers, Tank and the Bangas, Irma Thomas, North Mississippi Allstars, Gov’t Mule, Dumpstaphunk, Kermit Ruffins, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, The Revivalists, Chapel Hart and more. The festival in downtown Gretna adds an Asian Village and Margarita Village this year, to go with its Italian Village and German beer garden. The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Single day tickets start at $20 and weekend passes are available. Visit gretnafest.com for information.
New Orleans Democrat mayor admits living rent-free in luxury $3,000-a-month taxpayer-funded apartment - weeks after blowing city cash on first class flights and declaring economy 'unsafe' for black women
Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, admitted to living in an apartment in the city's French Quarter rent free. Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first class air travel and excused it by saying economy class was 'unsafe' for black women, claims to have done nothing illegal.
NOLA.com
STARC names Slidell facility after pioneer Laura Delaup
STARC’s facility in Slidell officially has a new name that honors the organization’s original pioneer: Laura Delaup. At a ceremony Sept. 27, STARC leaders gathered to rename the group's Fremaux Building on U.S. 190 “The Laura Delaup Center.”. “Laura Delaup and her daughter, Heaven, are the reason...
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Louisiana sold tickets lay claim to top prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing. Check your tickets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 announces winners in three categories, attendance numbers
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken earned the award for best fried chicken at the festival devoted to the dish this weekend, organizers announced Sunday. More than 107,000 people turned out for the event. The National Fried Chicken Festival also awarded Bonafried, a New Orleans food truck, for best use of...
If you want a safer New Orleans, Newell Normand says you should do these two things
The political infighting, the gaffes by Cantrell and the sharp increases in homicides has provided more than enough material for local, national and international media.
NOLA.com
Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survives mishap with dog, customer
The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
58-Year-Old Albert Legarde Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 58-year-old Albert Legarde, who sustained fatal [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0