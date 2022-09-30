Read full article on original website
Lawyers for Martha's Vineyard migrants plan to sue the ex-Army counterintelligence agent who reportedly helped arrange the flights
Perla Huerta, who served as a combat medic and counterintelligence agent in the US Army, reportedly convinced migrants to board the flights.
Planned Parenthood Votes rolls out six-figure ad buy targeting Johnson on abortion
Planned Parenthood’s political spending arm announced on Monday that it’s rolling out a six-figure ad buy targeting Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) on abortion with five weeks left until the midterms. “A law from 1849 has made abortion inaccessible in Wisconsin. Don’t like it? Ron Johnson says ‘You can...
Sununu deploying New Hampshire National Guard to US-Mexico border
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) will deploy two units of his state’s National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday afternoon, his office announced. “New Hampshire is grateful for the heroic men and women of our National Guard,” Sununu said in a statement. “They answered the call...
Supreme Court declines to hear Mike Lindell's effort to escape Dominion case
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in his attempt to throw out a defamation lawsuit filed by a voting company he accused of rigging the 2020 presidential election.
Supreme Court to hear challenge to Big Tech’s Section 230 liability protections
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear two cases this term on whether social media companies can be held financially responsible for hosting terrorist content. The family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen killed during a 2015 series of Islamic State terror attacks in Paris, sued YouTube parent company Google, arguing the video sharing site not only provided a platform for videos containing terrorist content, but also recommended the videos to users.
Inside Indiana Business
(i) on Education for the weekend of 09/30/22
Purdue University is shifting its strategy when it comes to educating the next generation of business leaders. Dean of the Krannert School of Management David Hummels has more about the university’s new business school. Plus, the IU Kelley School of Business is partnering with the Major League Soccer Players...
