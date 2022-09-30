ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Sununu deploying New Hampshire National Guard to US-Mexico border

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) will deploy two units of his state’s National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday afternoon, his office announced. “New Hampshire is grateful for the heroic men and women of our National Guard,” Sununu said in a statement. “They answered the call...
The Hill

Supreme Court to hear challenge to Big Tech’s Section 230 liability protections

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear two cases this term on whether social media companies can be held financially responsible for hosting terrorist content. The family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen killed during a 2015 series of Islamic State terror attacks in Paris, sued YouTube parent company Google, arguing the video sharing site not only provided a platform for videos containing terrorist content, but also recommended the videos to users.
Inside Indiana Business

(i) on Education for the weekend of 09/30/22

Purdue University is shifting its strategy when it comes to educating the next generation of business leaders. Dean of the Krannert School of Management David Hummels has more about the university’s new business school. Plus, the IU Kelley School of Business is partnering with the Major League Soccer Players...
