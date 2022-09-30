The Ottawa Senators are entering the 2022-23 season as one of the most exciting teams in the NHL. Their offseason was one of the best in the league, with most analysts agreeing that it should get at least an A grade. The team went from one that finished in the bottom 10 for five seasons to a potential playoff contender seemingly overnight. Although they may be a few seasons away from making an impact in the postseason, the fanbase is more hopeful than they have been in years.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO