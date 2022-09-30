Read full article on original website
Red Wings: What Does a Successful 2022-23 Season Look Like?
The Detroit Red Wings are ready to take the next step in their rebuild after a busy summer. But how do you quantify that next step?. We can do so by setting goals for the season – similar to corporate annual planning. The Red Wings are technically a business, after all.
3 Potential Dallas Stars Trading Partners for Jason Robertson
Entering the NHL as a rookie in 2020-21 as a member of the Dallas Stars, Jason Robertson didn’t generate a lot of hype early on. Having been passed through the entire first round of the 2017 Draft, it didn’t seem as though anyone viewed him as a player with the potential to become a superstar. However, fast forward to where we are now, and that is exactly what he is turning into.
Blue Jackets Facing Tough Final Roster Decisions
The Columbus Blue Jackets were able to squeak out a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena. But in the process, there still remains many unanswered questions when it comes to who will make the final 23-man opening night roster. Elvis Merzlikins was the star...
Flames’ Biggest Training Camp Battles for 2022-23
The Calgary Flames have key newcomers and many players battling for spots on the team in training camp this season. Some surprise players have made the decisions tougher, and whatever the roster makeup is right now, it’s bound to change come opening night. There are three key training camp...
Blackhawks: Highlights & Takeaways of First 4 Preseason Games
As of Sunday night, the Chicago Blackhawks have now competed in four preseason tilts. They dropped their first contest last Tuesday to the Saint Louis Blues, 4-1. Then the second-string players enjoyed a rowdy 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Alas, the Red Wings repaid the favor with a 3-0 shutout over the Hawks on Saturday. Finally, on Sunday the team faced the Minnesota Wild in a special home-away-from-home game in Milwaukee, WI. Another 3-0 shoutout didn’t exactly round out this stretch of exhibition games in a good way.
Blackhawks Roundtable: 4 Positive Predictions for 2022-23
Safe to say, not much is expected out of the 2022-33 Chicago Blackhawks. They are in the midst of an aggressive rebuild and their results are sure to align. However, that doesn’t mean there’s a lack of good reasons to follow along anyway. After navigating through an offseason...
Breaking Down the Oilers’ Preseason Goaltending
At four games, the Edmonton Oilers have hit the midpoint of their 2022 preseason schedule, after defeating the Calgary Flames, 2-1, at Rogers Arena on Friday, Sept. 30, to improve to 2-2 in preseason play. The games haven’t exactly been show-stoppers, even by preseason standards. Over Edmonton’s four games, a...
5 Ex-Canadiens the Habs Can Still Use in 2022-23
Now’s admittedly no time for second thoughts for the Montreal Canadiens. Undergoing a full-scale rebuild for all intents and purposes, one that has already resulted in a first-overall pick (Juraj Slafkovsky), the Canadiens have effectively bottomed out for the 2022-23 season. So, any players the Canadiens might have let...
4 Oilers On the Bubble That Are Standing Out In Preseason
The Edmonton Oilers have played four preseason games and while the team is mostly set, there are a couple of spots up for grabs and you won’t be able to convince a few names on this training camp roster that they don’t have a shot at the big club. A handful of players are in on PTOs, with prospects coming up through the system that are looking to make a mark and give the coaches a reason for pause.
Kraken Mailbag: New Mascot, Prospects & More
Welcome to the Seattle Kraken Mailbag here at The Hockey Writers. This monthly column will allow members of the Kraken team to answer any Kraken-based questions from social media. Make sure to keep an eye out for next’s month call for questions at the beginning of November. In this...
3 Oilers in Contention for League Awards in 2022-23
As long as the Edmonton Oilers have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, they will always be in contention for NHL awards. Both players are entering their prime and are among the best in the world. The team also has some solid young talent entering the lineup, and a couple of their rookies could compete for the Calder Trophy this season. There are also a few long shots that are worth mentioning. Here’s a look at all of the Oilers players in contention for league awards in 2022-23.
5 Bold Bruins Predictions for Krejci, DeBrusk, Zacha & More
After a slow and quiet 2022 offseason for the Boston Bruins, it’s time for the 2022-23 season. There was very little change over with the roster and they are running it back with a lot of the same names from last season. Boston will begin the season minus Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk who are all recovering from offseason surgeries.
3 Reasons Why the Blackhawks Could Keep Kane & Toews
The Chicago Blackhawks blew it up this summer, but even with the preseason underway, two of the team’s most prominent names remain with the club. Despite constant trade speculation, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are returning to the Blackhawks, albeit with a pretty flawed roster surrounding them. Given that...
Ottawa Senators 2022-23 Prospect Pyramid
The Ottawa Senators are entering the 2022-23 season as one of the most exciting teams in the NHL. Their offseason was one of the best in the league, with most analysts agreeing that it should get at least an A grade. The team went from one that finished in the bottom 10 for five seasons to a potential playoff contender seemingly overnight. Although they may be a few seasons away from making an impact in the postseason, the fanbase is more hopeful than they have been in years.
Jets’ Lambert Impressive in Preseason Win vs Canadiens
The Winnipeg Jets defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Thursday night in dramatic fashion. With 17.5 seconds left, Nate Schmidt ripped a one-timer past the goalie to give them the lead and eventual win. The Jets dressed an extremely young lineup, similar to the one used in the first preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers.
Kristy’s Devils Mailbag: Line Combinations, Holtz & More
It is again time for Kristy’s Devils Mailbag! I reached out to New Jersey Devils fans on social media asking for questions, and once again they did not disappoint. Today, I will discuss preseason line combinations, Alexander Holtz, and where Dawson Mercer could find himself this season. Q: Do...
Tavares Could Be Key to the Maple Leafs Opening Night Roster
On September 27, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that team captain John Tavares was injured and would be out for about three weeks with an oblique injury. If Tavares were to miss exactly three weeks, it would put him out until October 18. By that date, the Maple Leafs will have played four games of the regular season.
Canadiens Commit to Allen, Rebuild with Two-Year Extension
Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen’s new two-year extension is more of an exclamation point on the team’s rebuild, when just a period would have been sufficient. It’s more brute force than pinpoint precision, but it will do. Starting next season once the extension comes into effect, Allen’s...
Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner as a Defenseman? It’s Possible
Could the Toronto Maple Leafs be gearing for a huge change that involves Mitch Marner? To consider this possibility, let’s start by reviewing a unique event that occurred in the Maple Leafs’ game against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. When the team lost two defensemen – Jordie...
Bruins’ Zboril Could Be Surprise Contributor in 2022-23
It finally looks like the pieces are all coming together for Jakub Zboril. The 25-year-old defenseman has not had the easiest journey since going 13th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Level Draft, one of the most infamous drafts in Boston Bruins history. Zboril impressed in his 2014-15 season with...
