Astor, FL

'It has to be really bad for them to call': Rural Astor deals with Hurricane Ian, flooding

By Frank Stanfield
Daily Commercial
 3 days ago

ASTOR — Al Hendrickson was pleased early Thursday evening. His little rebuilt generator was humming along, and water from the overflowing St. Johns River had not gone into his house – just his carport.

Sure, his neighborhood in the shadow of the State Road 44 bridge to Volusia County was flooded, but pickup trucks could still make their way past houses and canals – even though you couldn’t tell where canals ended and roads began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Byqy2_0iGny0a100

But he was worried. “They say it will be 4.6 feet,” he said of the flood stage. “That ties a record.”

Earlier coverage: Lake County government's Hurricane Ian message: 'We really want everyone to be safe'

More from Astor: 10 Astor families evacuate; St. Johns River at flood stage

Live updates from USA TODAY: 'Herculean effort' underway to rescue Floridians, DeSantis says; Ian targets South Carolina: Live updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrZYt_0iGny0a100

It was 4.5 feet at the time. The record goes back to the 1930s.

On Friday morning, his worst fears were realized: The river had crested at 4.6 feet around midnight.

“That carport we were standing in yesterday is now covered by 3 inches of water,” he said in a phone conversation Friday morning. Water had also creeped into his laundry room, which is on the same level as the carport.

One bit of good news: “The power’s back on.”

It had been off for an hour-and-a-half by 5 p.m. Thursday.

In Astor, 'They don’t call for nonsense'

Robert Paxin and his wife crossed the highway in a golf cart from their neighborhood.

“We’re worried about our friends,” he said.

They were married over a year ago. He is from DeLand. She is Bunnell.

“That’s why we moved here. It’s in the middle,” he said.

They live on a canal and enjoy their boat, like many of the 1,799 souls who call the river community their home.

They are known to be tough and independent.

“They don’t call for nonsense,” said a firefighter cleaning up around the fire station. “It has to be really bad for them to call.”

During Hurricane Irma in 2017, a shelter was set up for residents at a church in Grand Island. No one came.

It was bad enough Wednesday night, however, for 10 families to ask for help evacuating their homes.

The view from the Drifters Riverfront Bar and Grill

Docks were covered and water lapped up against the side of the Drifters Riverfront Bar and Grill at the foot of the bridge Thursday.

Vickie Wheeler, wearing rubber boots, walked past a statue of a snarling alligator to peer in the window to see if it was damaged inside, but the windows are tinted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SXRO_0iGny0a100

Nearby, in a neighborhood a mile or so west, a middle-aged woman ignoring the high gusts of wind that probably reached about 50 mph peddled her bicycle down the street, a cigarette hanging from her mouth, her blonde hair standing straight out behind her.

She was not interested in stopping to talk.

“I’m good,” she said.

Editor's note: On Friday, Lake County government issued a statement asking the public to avoid the Astor area.

"For safety reasons and due to heavy emergency personnel presence, the offices (the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Office of Emergency Management) are asking non-residents to stay clear of the Astor community. Residents and visitors alike are highly encouraged to use alternative routes to State Road 40, a highly trafficked thoroughfare in the area, due to the number of heavy equipment and emergency vehicles currently deployed on the road," the statement says.

"All residents should avoid flooded areas, as the water may be contaminated or contain hazardous material."

