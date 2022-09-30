ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola woman charged with overdosing child to 'see Jesus' enters plea of not guilty

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
The Pensacola woman charged with intentionally overdosing her child entered a plea of not guilty.

Assistant Public Defender Janette Richardson filed a plea of not guilty on behalf of Alexandria Pauline Weinrich, who is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse for allegedly forcing her child to overdose on bipolar disorder and Tourette Syndrome medication.

The incident occurred Sept. 6 when Weinrich allegedly forced her child "to take the medications in attempt to have her overdose with her so they could both see Jesus," the report notes.

Weinrich's arrest:Pensacola mother arrested for allegedly overdosing child so they could 'go to heaven'

The arrest report notes that a local hospital contacted Department of Child and Families investigator Sharlyn Schauvin, telling her that Weinrich consumed Abilify and Clonidine "in an attempt to kill herself."

"Schauvin stated that Weinrich has bi-polar disorder and tourettes and takes Abilify and Clonidine to treat it," the arrest report says.

The child told authorities Weinrich told her "they were going to take the pills so they could go to heaven." The child said "Weinrich gave her (the pills) and had her drink water and chew the pills."

As of Friday morning, Weinrich is still held on $150,000 bond at the Escambia County Jail, according to jail records.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

