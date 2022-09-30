Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks
MILWAUKEE — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they could...
Goran Dragic’s toughness adds edge to scrappy Chicago Bulls' backcourt
The Slovenian brings attributes that can help take the Bulls take that next step
Recruiting roundup: USC hits home run with big visitor weekend; Miami cancels recruit's official visit?
The USC Trojans hosted a massive recruiting weekend for their win over Arizona STATE. And the early returns are overwhelmingly positive. USC picked up a key commitment and also blew away a few of their top targets. Oregon also hosted a few top prospects, including the nation's No. 2 offensive ...
