Oakland, CA

Greater Milwaukee Today

Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they could...
MILWAUKEE, WI

