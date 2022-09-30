Side street remains closed a week after partial collapse of Marine City development

One block of a downtown side street in Marine City remains closed a week after part of the roof and upper structure of an ongoing development collapsed.

Some exterior demolition and construction to revitalize the former Thomas J. Geck building in the 400 block of South Water Street with new apartments and retail space began earlier this year.

Last Friday, word quickly spread from passers-by and on social media that the roof and part of the second-story walls appeared to have fallen into the building. The Marine City Apartments, LLC, project’s co-developer and local officials have not commented on the collapse.

In the days since the incident, the structure has been shored up with stabilizing walls. But Marine City Fire Chief Joe Slankster said one block of East St. Clair Street near the development between South Water and South Market streets remains closed.

“I won’t give a cause out yet that we’re aware of because it’s still under investigation with MIOSHA,” the chief said early Friday. Earlier this week, he encouraged the public to remain outside the barriers erected at the site.

Erica Quealy, spokesperson for the state's department of labor and economic opportunity, confirmed Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration's presence at the site, adding via email, "MIOSHA cannot provide information on open investigations. Typically, these types of investigations may take several weeks or months to complete."

On Tuesday, Tom Vertin, who’s partnering with the Marine City Apartments, LLC registered agent Chris Labelle on the South Water Street project, confirmed the collapse was not part of regular demolition work related to construction.

He said it wasn’t expected to affect the larger project, adding, “Everything’s on a forward track to get the apartments completed."

Marine City Manager Holly Tatman also declined comment this week because “it’s private property.”

According to the city’s police department, there were no injuries reported from the original collapse.

Vertin and Labelle under Marine City Apartments, LLC bought the Geck building three years ago, and plans are to redevelop the site into seven new apartments with three retail spaces below.

Construction began this summer, and Vertin said previously he expected the redevelopment to be completed in a year.

In July, a performance-based grant of $746,244 from the Michigan Strategic Fund was announced for the project. The award came from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.'s community revitalization program, citing developers’ plans to also make public streetscape improvements, sidewalk replacements, and updates to utility systems.

Vertin has been mum on finances on the project, though local officials lauded developers for taking on the blighted structure. Labelle hasn't returned calls from the Times Herald since the project's first brownfield plan was approved by St. Clair County officials in 2020.

According to an updated brownfield plan approved this year — and months before the partial collapse — the development’s investment was reportedly slated to be $1.5 million.

Brownfields are properties involving an environmental-related cleanup or, such as with the Geck building, refurbishing structures deemed functionally obsolete. Associated plans help determine what new taxes can be set aside temporarily as reimbursement for the development investments.

The latest 18-year plan put the projected reimbursement at $283,000, its collected taxes at $198,967, and tax increment to its brownfield fund at $99,603.

