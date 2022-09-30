ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Saints confirm QB Winston will miss London game vs Vikings

LONDON (AP) — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will not play in New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings in London because of a back injury, the team confirmed on Saturday. Andy Dalton is set to start Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the NFL’s first international game of the...
FOX Sports

Saints' Jameis Winston ruled out vs. Vikings; Andy Dalton starting

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has been ruled out for Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because of a back injury, the team announced Saturday. Veteran Andy Dalton will make his first start for the Saints after taking all the first-team snaps this week. Winston was...
Yardbarker

The Saints Haven’t Found Stability Since Drew Brees Retired

The New Orleans Saints really miss Drew Brees. While the team turned to Jameis Winston to replace Brees, he hasn’t given them stability. However, that lack of stability isn’t only from his gameplay as of late. There are many issues with Winston since the team named him the...
