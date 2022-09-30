ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift out vs. Seattle Seahawks

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

The Detroit Lions will try to keep up their high-scoring ways without their two best weapons Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks .

The Lions, owners of the NFL's second-highest scoring offense, ruled out wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift for this weekend's game at Ford Field.

St. Brown leads the Lions with 23 catches, 253 yards and three receiving touchdowns, and has been one of the NFL's most productive receivers since last December. Swift leads the Lions with 231 yards rushing and has keyed a Lions ground game that ranks third in the NFL at 170.3 yards per game.

Together, St. Brown and Swift have accounted for five of the Lions' 12 touchdowns and 53% of their yards from scrimmage.

The Lions also ruled out kicker Austin Seibert (groin), left guard Jonah Jackson (finger) and defensive lineman John Cominsky (wrist).

"Listen, man, that’s what it’s all about, next man up," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "We still got Hock (T.J. Hockenson), we got (DJ) Chark, we got Leaf (Kalif Raymond), we got (Quintez) Cephus. I mean, we got Jamaal (Williams). And we got this O-line and a quarterback that can throw it, so we feel good about it."

St. Brown suffered a sprained right ankle in the first half of last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but played through the injury and finished with his ninth straight game with at least six catches. He did not practice this week and said Wednesday he was day-to-day.

Swift has been battling an ankle injury since the first half of the Lions' Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and suffered a sprained shoulder in the second quarter last week against the Vikings.

Lions running backs coach Duce Staley said Swift, who missed four games with a sprained shoulder last season, has been pushing to play through his injuries this year but "you can turn the film on and you can look at the film and compare the film to I mean previous games when he was healthy, you can tell" he's not the same player.

"It’s tough," Staley said. "And mentally, you start to think, 'Hey, man, what’s going on? Is it just my luck?' But one thing I will say about that kid, it’s us as coaches that pulled him out. He wanted to go. He wanted to keep going, and if we didn’t pull him out, he’d still be going today. So that tells me about the energy, the commitment, just the fire the kid has to continue to play."

Staley said he does not believe Swift would have been best served sitting out the past two games to rest his ankle. Since rushing for a career-high 144 yards on 15 carries in the opener, Swift has 87 yards rushing on 12 carries the past two weeks.

"Stuff like this is going to happen, especially playing running back in the NFL," Staley said. "You’re going to have days where things are not going to look good, but you’ve got to bounce back. Like I told him, 'Hey, man, I want you to continue to study, I want you to bounce back mentally and physically and be ready to roll here in a couple weeks.'"

The Lions visit the New England Patriots next week then have a bye in Week 6.

Campbell said earlier this week he was considering shutting Swift down until after the bye.

Chark, who missed practice Thursday with soreness in his surgically repaired ankle, returned to practice Friday and "should be good" to play against the Seahawks, Campbell said. Josh Reynolds, the Lions' No. 3 receiver, has practiced two straight days after sitting out Wednesday with a sore ankle and is expected to play Sunday as well.

Both are listed as questionable.

Practice squad kicker Dominik Eberle is expected to handle field goals in Seibert's place. Seibert told the Free Press his injury is related to scar tissue from surgery he underwent last fall.

The Lions (1-2) also will be breaking in a new starting safety, likely Juju Hughes, in place of the injured Tracy Walker, and could start their fourth different combination on the offensive line with Jackon out for a third straight week with a right finger injury . Kayode Awosika could play right guard, with Dan Skipper at left guard.

"Coach Campbell talks about us playing complementary football all the time, and what a better opportunity," Lions secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant said. "When you wear the big hat, this is what it is. I’d be lying to you if I told you what our skill players, who are hurt, who are playing, but at the end of the day as a defense we’ve got to respond. And for me as a coach, I know when I hear things like that that just gives us more TV time, it gives us more opportunity to be able to go out there and challenge and compete and I accept that."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift out vs. Seattle Seahawks

