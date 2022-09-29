ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

ESPN

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt plays in 26-16 victory, just days after having heart procedure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With his lip quivering, Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt was on the verge of tears Sunday night after a 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers when he talked about the impending birth of his son, and the dichotomy of spending months looking at the ultrasounds of his future son against seeing the ultrasound of his heart Thursday because he needed its rhythm to be reset after going into atrial fibrillation on Wednesday.
NFL
ESPN

Buffalo Bills lose receivers Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder to injuries

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie did not return to the team's 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens after being placed in the concussion protocol Sunday. Wide receiver is now a position of concern for the Bills. Fellow slot receiver Jamison Crowder was carted off the field with a towel on his head and his left leg in an air cast. He also did not return after suffering the ankle injury. Wide receiver Jake Kumerow was not active Sunday after suffering a high ankle injury in the Bills' Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Analysis: NFL isn't passing the eye test on head injuries

What happened in Tampa was the last thing the NFL, its players and its fanbase needed three days after Tua Tagovailoa's horrifying head injury called into question the league's commitment to curbing concussions. Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night's 41-31 loss to the...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

NFL draft spin, weekly risers: Top 2023 edge rushers, defensive linemen

We're through Week 5 of the 2022 college football season, and we once again saw many top 2023 NFL draft prospects have great performances and post big numbers. That includes some of the top defensive linemen and edge rushers in the class. How do the top defensive ends, outside linebackers...
NFL
ESPN

Patrick Mahomes, 'Houdini of our era,' helps Kansas City Chiefs atone for Super Bowl loss with statement win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. -- Patrick Mahomes has completed no-look passes, sidearm throws and even left-handed tosses. His 2-yard touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the second quarter of what would become a 41-31 Kansas City Chiefs win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night was at or near the top of the list of Mahomes' impressive and unusual plays -- even to those who have been with Mahomes from the start of his NFL career.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Deebo Samuel, 49ers roll over Rams, forge four-way NFC West tie

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In their two losses this season, the San Francisco 49ers' defense just needed a little help from the offense. On Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, it turns out what was really needed was a heaping helping of Deebo Samuel. The Niners' previously struggling offense...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Vikings riding ups and downs as Cousins learns new scheme

A sequence late in the fourth quarter Sunday perfectly illustrates Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' uneven start to the 2022 season. Tied at 25 and facing a first down from his own 32-yard line at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Cousins launched a perfect 39-yard pass down the left sideline to receiver Justin Jefferson, the pair's 10th connection of the game. Jefferson was tackled at the New Orleans Saints' 29, putting the Vikings in position for a game-winning field goal. Cousins' top priorities at that point were to maintain possession and get in reasonable field goal range.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Detroit 4, Seattle 3

A-walked for Clemens in the 8th. b-struck out for Frazier in the 9th. 1-ran for Haggerty in the 9th. LOB--Detroit 8, Seattle 6. 2B--Castro (21), Rodríguez (25). HR--Báez (17), off Kirby. RBI--Cabrera (43), Báez 2 (66), Reyes (32), Suárez (86), Frazier (41), Rodríguez (74). SB--Baddoo 2 (9), Haggerty (13). CS--Baddoo (6). SF--Suárez.
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Best ManningCast moments from San Francisco 49ers vs. LA Rams

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 on Monday Night Football in the final game of Week 4, and Peyton and Eli were on the ManningCast to break down the action. These two teams last met in January's NFC title game, where the 49ers fell 20-17 to...
NFL
ESPN

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
NFL

