Driver speeding from police among 2 thrown from Jeep and killed, Georgia troopers say

Two people died after they were thrown from a Jeep during a chase with police on an Atlanta interstate, Georgia State Patrol said.

The crash occurred early Friday, Sept. 30, after troopers attempted to stop a white Jeep Grand Cherokee from speeding on Interstate 85 in Fulton County, according to state authorities.

The driver sped away, leading troopers onto Interstate 75/85 northbound. At one point, the driver got off at the Edgewood Avenue exit where a passenger exited the vehicle while it was still moving, troopers said.

Authorities did not say how fast the Jeep was going.

The fleeing car continued onto Interstate 75/85 south and merged onto Interstate 20 east when a trooper performed a PIT maneuver to stop it, authorities said. The driver and a second passenger were ejected.

Troopers attempted CPR, but both people died at the scene. Neither has been publicly identified.

An automatic weapon was also found at at the scene, troopers said. It’s unclear what happened to the first passenger who fled the Jeep before the fatal crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

