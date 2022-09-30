ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Driver speeding from police among 2 thrown from Jeep and killed, Georgia troopers say

By Tanasia Kenney
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15b5MY_0iGnvlJw00

Two people died after they were thrown from a Jeep during a chase with police on an Atlanta interstate, Georgia State Patrol said.

The crash occurred early Friday, Sept. 30, after troopers attempted to stop a white Jeep Grand Cherokee from speeding on Interstate 85 in Fulton County, according to state authorities.

The driver sped away, leading troopers onto Interstate 75/85 northbound. At one point, the driver got off at the Edgewood Avenue exit where a passenger exited the vehicle while it was still moving, troopers said.

Authorities did not say how fast the Jeep was going.

The fleeing car continued onto Interstate 75/85 south and merged onto Interstate 20 east when a trooper performed a PIT maneuver to stop it, authorities said. The driver and a second passenger were ejected.

Troopers attempted CPR, but both people died at the scene. Neither has been publicly identified.

An automatic weapon was also found at at the scene, troopers said. It’s unclear what happened to the first passenger who fled the Jeep before the fatal crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Intoxicated ATV driver leads cops on chase, then pees in police car, Maine officials say

Driver hit and killed when car runs out of gas after police chase, California cops say

15-year-old accused of driving drunk hides after crashing stolen truck, CA cops say

Comments / 8

Leann
2d ago

I bet the person that bailed out is thanking the Lord! Apparently running from police without your seatbelts on is dangerous…who knew???🤷‍♀️

Reply(1)
6
Related
11Alive

17-year-old found shot, killed on Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, Gwinnett Police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed Sunday on a Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, according to Gwinnett Police. When officers arrived around 4 p.m., they found the teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound on the subdivision's basketball court on Mariray Ct SE, Gwinnett Police said. The neighborhood is not far from Grace New Hope Church in Lawrenceville.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DeKalb police investigating deadly shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man in his 20s is dead after police said he was shot in Clarkston, according to DeKalb County officials. DeKalb police said they arrived at an apartment complex in the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston just after 4 p.m. after receiving a call about a person shot.
CLARKSTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Atlanta, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

Overturned camper crash causing delays on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County

ATLANTA — A crash involving an overturned truck with a camper on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County is causing delays Sunday afternoon, according to GDOT 511. Officials said most lanes are blocked due to the accident with injuries. GDOT 511 added the crash happened just before Riverside Drive (Exit 46). You can see debris from the crash littering the interstate in the photo below.
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State Patrol#Police#Traffic Accident#Jeep Grand Cherokee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
fox5atlanta.com

Man, 64, dies from injuries in Cobb Parkway crash, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department said investigators anticipate charges after a 64-year-old man died Monday night from injuries sustained in a car crash. Police identified the victim as Jose Ortiz. The crash happened at around 1:24 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes on Cobb Parkway near the intersection with Canton Road Connector.
MARIETTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect sought after man murdered at Hall Co. homeless encampment

Hall County authorities are on the lookout for the suspect involved in the apparent weekend murder of a homeless man. Although details are limited, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday evening that the victim is a 60-year-old Asian male. His name and cause of death are being withheld.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 21-year-old caught with drugs, pills and cash at Southlake Mall

MORROW, Ga. - A 21-year-old man is potentially facing charges after he was caught with marijuana, pills, and thousands of dollars in cash at Southlake Mall. The Morrow Police Department shared a photo of what they found on Facebook Friday. According to police, officers responded to a call at the...
MORROW, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
7K+
Followers
141
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy